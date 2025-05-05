School of Law Appoints Crystal Gamache as Program Developer for CF-CRJI

Gonzaga University School of Law is pleased to announce the appointment of Crystal Gamache as the program developer for the Conaway Family Children and Parents Representation and Justice Initiative (CF-CRJI).

As part of the Louis and Jean Conaway Community Justice Project, the CF-CRJI was launched last March following a generous $1 million donation from Josh (’03 J.D.) and Janae Conaway. The initiative includes a new parent and child advocacy clinic, a specialized concentration program for law students, and student fellowships, all aimed at advancing the rights and well-being of children and families in need.

Professor Gamache started her appointment in early 2025 and will serve for an initial term of 1.5 years, through May 31, 2026. In her role, she will lead the development of a comprehensive program that prepares law students for careers in child rights law, juvenile justice reform, and dependency practice.

Gamache brings a deep personal commitment and professional expertise to her new role. Having grown up in central Washington with numerous foster siblings, she has firsthand experience with the foster care system, which has fueled her passion for advocating for children and families in need. A graduate of the University of San Diego School of Law, Gamache holds a Juris Doctor with a concentration in Child Rights Law, under the mentorship of renowned child rights advocate Robert Fellmeth. She is also the recipient of the James A. D’Angelo Outstanding Child Advocate Award for her dedicated work in the field.

"Our community has long needed a program that not only trains future attorneys in child advocacy but also provides real, immediate support to children and families navigating complex legal systems," Gamache says. "Children are often the most vulnerable participants in our legal system, and they deserve dedicated, informed advocates who will fight for their rights. This initiative will help shape the next generation of lawyers to do exactly that — ensuring meaningful, lasting change for families in our state and beyond."

In her role, Gamache will focus on developing two clinics, building student fellowship programs, teaching courses on child rights law and trauma-informed advocacy, and overseeing initiatives aimed at preparing students for impactful legal careers. Her approach will center on both practical litigation skills and the constitutional protections afforded to children, as well as emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding in advocacy.

Benefactor of the CF-CRJI, Josh Conaway expressed, "The Conaway Family Children and Parents Representation and Justice Initiative is more than a program — it’s a commitment to children and families who need strong, compassionate advocacy. I’m honored to help build a space where law students can hone the skills necessary to make a tangible difference in the lives of young people. My grandparents, who this is named for, would be immensely proud to be associated with this program. Having had the opportunity to meet Professor Gamache, our family is proud to have an attorney with her passion, experience and skill leading this project.”

The Conaway Family Children and Parents Representation and Justice Initiative represents a significant step forward in Gonzaga Law’s commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable children and families through legal education and advocacy. Through this new program, law students will gain vital experience and mentorship, empowering them to make a tangible difference in the lives of children and families in the broader community.

If you are interested in partnering or learning how to donate to the Conaway Family Children and Parents Representation and Justice Initiative, please contact Sarah Guzmán (guzmans@gonzaga.edu) the executive director of the Gonzaga Law School Foundation.