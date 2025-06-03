Celebrate Pride Month 2025
May 27, 2025
Gonzaga University News Service
Gonzaga University, the first Jesuit higher education institution to establish a dedicated resource center for LGBTQ+ and ally students, remains committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions. Through education, advocacy, outreach, and programming, we continue to support and uplift our LGBTQ+ community. Join us as we celebrate Pride Month!
Join the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center in celebrating PRIDE at these events throughout the month of June:
June 7: Seattle Pride in the Park
June 11: Spokane Valley Habitat for Humanity Pride Build
June 14: Spokane Pride Parade and Festival in Riverfront Park
June 27: Seattle Trans Pride
June 28: Spokane Pride in Perry with Lincoln LGBTQ+ Legal Clinic
June 29: Seattle Pride Parade and Festival with Lavender Alumni Community
July 11-13: Sandpoint, Idaho, Pride
CAMPUS RESOURCES
Lincoln LBGTQ+ Resource Center, Hemmingson Center
LBGTQ+ Rights Clinic, Gonzaga Law School
JESUITS AND THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITYOutreach, a website created by Fr. James Martin, S.J., highlights Catholic organizations, communities and people doing the work of connecting Catholic social teaching and LGBTQ+ equity and affirmation. Martin is the author of “Jesuit Guide to Everything” and “Building a Bridge,” editor of "America" magazine, has presided at Lavender Mass virtually for Gonzaga University and been a Commencement speaker here.
The Tyler Clementi Foundation has an anti-bullying statement that bishops, Catholic religious orders, schools and organizations have signed, including the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities. It speaks to the dignity of LGBTQ+ people and their right to be free from bullying. Tyler Clementi’s mother has spoken at Gonzaga at a collaborative event between the Office of Health Promotion and Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center. If you are a Catholic order, organization or school and would like to add your support, email Jane@TylerClementi.org.
LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
Spectrum Center Spokane
Odyssey Youth Movement
Inland Northwest Business Alliance
Parents, Families, and Friends of LGBTQ+ Spokane (PFLAG)
Meet the director of the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center
