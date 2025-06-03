Celebrate Pride Month 2025

Pride Month, celebrated every June, honors the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan — a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ activism and the movement for equal rights in the United States. This month is dedicated to recognizing the resilience, progress, and achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning community in the ongoing pursuit of equality, inclusion, and justice.

Gonzaga University, the first Jesuit higher education institution to establish a dedicated resource center for LGBTQ+ and ally students, remains committed to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions. Through education, advocacy, outreach, and programming, we continue to support and uplift our LGBTQ+ community. Join us as we celebrate Pride Month!

Join the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center in celebrating PRIDE at these events throughout the month of June:

June 7: Seattle Pride in the Park

June 11: Spokane Valley Habitat for Humanity Pride Build

June 14: Spokane Pride Parade and Festival in Riverfront Park

June 27: Seattle Trans Pride

June 28: Spokane Pride in Perry with Lincoln LGBTQ+ Legal Clinic

June 29: Seattle Pride Parade and Festival with Lavender Alumni Community

July 11-13: Sandpoint, Idaho, Pride

CAMPUS RESOURCES

Lincoln LBGTQ+ Resource Center, Hemmingson Center



LBGTQ+ Rights Clinic, Gonzaga Law School

JESUITS AND THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY

Outreach, a website created by Fr. James Martin, S.J., highlights Catholic organizations, communities and people doing the work of connecting Catholic social teaching and LGBTQ+ equity and affirmation. Martin is the author of “Jesuit Guide to Everything” and “Building a Bridge,” editor of "America" magazine, has presided at Lavender Mass virtually for Gonzaga University and been a Commencement speaker here.

The Tyler Clementi Foundation has an anti-bullying statement that bishops, Catholic religious orders, schools and organizations have signed, including the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities. It speaks to the dignity of LGBTQ+ people and their right to be free from bullying. Tyler Clementi’s mother has spoken at Gonzaga at a collaborative event between the Office of Health Promotion and Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center. If you are a Catholic order, organization or school and would like to add your support, email Jane@TylerClementi.org.

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Spokane Pride

Spectrum Center Spokane



Odyssey Youth Movement



Inland Northwest Business Alliance



Parents, Families, and Friends of LGBTQ+ Spokane (PFLAG)