Tourism Continued To Support Ventura County's Economy in 2024

Ventura County Coast and California Tourism Month Ventura County Coast

Travel industry grows in Ventura County; locals urged to keep travel dollars in-state to boost economy.

Tourism continues to be a cornerstone of economic vitality in Ventura County—The visitor economy supports local jobs, uplifts our small businesses, and enhances quality of life for our residents.” — Brian Tucker, President and CEO of Ventura County Coast

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism spending in Ventura County reached $1.93 Billion in 2024, contributing to a statewide travel spending increase of 3.0%, according to new economic impact research released today by Visit California.Visit California’s annual report on the economic impact of tourism revealed travel spending in Ventura County supported 16,620 local jobs and generated 68 Million in local tax revenues, which fund essential services and programs in the community.“Tourism continues to be a cornerstone of economic vitality in Ventura County. From our coastal beauty and vibrant downtowns to the awe-inspiring Channel Islands National Park, our region offers a unique California experience that continues to draw visitors from near and far," said Brian Tucker, President and CEO, Ventura County Lodging Association. “The visitor economy supports local jobs, uplifts our small businesses, and enhances quality of life for our residents. Despite ongoing economic challenges and shifts in international travel, we remain committed to welcoming visitors from within the state and beyond to experience our incredible destination.”May is California Tourism Month, and Visit California and Ventura County Coast urge Californians to explore the Golden State. By keeping travel dollars in-state, Californians can support local economies and regional businesses hit hardest by a softening economy, ensuring the state’s competitive edge remains strong.About Ventura County Coast:Ventura County Coast (VCC) is where California’s relaxed coastal charm meets endless adventure. Encompassing the vibrant cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC invites travelers to experience wide-open beaches, incredible year-round weather, and a welcoming atmosphere just an hour north of Los Angeles. Administered by the Ventura County Lodging Association (VCLA), the VCC brand represents more than 60 lodging partners and destination marketing organizations dedicated to attracting both business and leisure travelers. Follow VCC on Instagram at @venturacountycoast or visit www.venturacountycoast.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.