Dr. Mayank Agarwal Now Seeing Patients at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute’s New Spring Clinic

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mayank Agarwal is now seeing patients at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute's new clinic located at 16422B Stuebner Airline Rd, B, Spring , TX 77379. This new location benefits from Dr. Agarwal’s expertise in cardiology, enhancing cardiovascular care for the Spring and North Houston communities.Dr. Mayank Agarwal graduated magna cum laude from Houston Baptist University in 2014 and earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center in 2018. Dr. Agarwal completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where he received the Outstanding Overall Intern award, was recognized as the 2nd-year Resident, and earned the Don W. Powell Award for excellence in residency.Specializing in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventive cardiology, and quality improvement, Dr. Agarwal emphasizes shared decision-making and patient education. Dr. Agarwal's mission is to provide compassionate, value-based care to the community.Dr. Mayank Agarwal commented,"A strong focus on prevention is essential for long-term heart health, and it is a privilege to bring these proactive cardiovascular services to the Spring community. This clinic is dedicated to ensuring that patients receive the highest quality of care while emphasizing the importance of preventive measures."Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists patients with a wide range of heart and vascular conditions, including chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and more. The institute specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, with a strong focus on preventive care—avoiding unnecessary surgeries and medications when possible.For more information or to schedule an appointment at the Spring clinic, please call 832-644-8930 or visit https://www.modernheartandvascular.com/

