Mark S. Lewis, Business Leader and Best-Selling Author, Makes List of Top 10 Leading Speakers to Follow in 2025.

NEW ORLEANS, GA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What sets a great speaker apart is their ability to inspire action, challenge perspectives, or create unforgettable moments. The world’s top speakers do all that and more. They don’t just deliver messages—they ignite change. Mark S. Lewis is a thought leader who is driving meaningful conversations and influencing industries. The best-selling author of GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change , Lewis is a powerhouse speaker on a mission to inspire kindness, respect, and a thriving corporate culture is one of the Top 10 Leading Speakers to Follow in 2025 The demand for insightful, engaging, and transformational speakers has never been higher than in 2025. Whether they’re shaping the future of leadership, redefining workplace culture, or helping audiences master the art of communication, these speakers are making an undeniable impact. Their words don’t just inform; they empower, motivate, and leave lasting impressions. With decades of leadership experience — from running CEO roundtables to leading Louisiana’s tech boom — Lewis blends passion with practical strategies. His dynamic, interactive presentations energize audiences while delivering actionable insights on leadership, hiring, and personal growth. As co-founder of Evolve Media AI and co-author of a children’s book series, he’s committed to driving impact across generations. Lewis’s infectious energy, wealth of experience, and unwavering belief in purpose-driven success make him an essential speaker to watch in 2025Lewis shares his insights on effective leadership and how to inspire positive change within organizations. He also explains that traditional values such as honesty, trust, accountability, responsibility, altruism, and integrity are the foundation of moral wealth and prosperity. According to Lewis, since these traits are not integrated into our thoughts and actions, we need to embrace the GIVE A DAMN! philosophy and make a commitment to putting others' needs before those of self in both big and small ways to improve interpersonal relationships and motivate and inspire positivity.“My mission is to educate and help make every person and organization happier by changing and enhancing a mindset in a more positive and serving direction toward others,” says Lewis. “This results in making the world a better place to live and prosper. This is accomplished by promoting the values and principles of the Give a Damn philosophy so that every person and organization implements them daily.”Lewis's presentation on leadership is insightful, inspiring, and highly engaging. Attendees appreciate his valuable insights and ideas on how to drive positive change within organizations. His presentations always spark a lively discussion among his audience, which further cements the importance of effective leadership in any organization.For more information on Mark being your keynote speaker, visit his short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uISKKx0ZEfM ; or visit his web site at: https://marklewisllc.com/ or email Mark at mlewis@marklewis.com.About Mark Lewis Mark Lewis is an energetic, thoughtful, engaging speaker and leader. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while also inspiring motivation and insight to help businesses and individuals succeed at all levels. Mark was also recognized as a leading Leadership Coach by the Coach Foundation in 2023. and is also the Amazon best-selling author of the book GIVE A DAMN – The Ticket to Cultural Change. In 2005, Mark was chosen by the Governor of Louisiana as Louisiana Technology Leader of the Year. As a member of the Entrepreneurial Organization (EO) of Louisiana, Mark was chosen as Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019 and received a worldwide award in Macau, China for EO’s Global Excellence in Membership Recruitment.

