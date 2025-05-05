Whitfield County, GA (May 5, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Murray County school bus driver Kenneth Knight, age 55, of Dalton, GA, with one felony count of grooming a minor.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations against Knight, who was employed by the Murray County School System, for having inappropriate contact with students.

Kenneth was booked into the Murray County Adult Detention Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Murray County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.