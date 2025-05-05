House Resolution 192 Printer's Number 1377

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, BENNINGHOFF, HOHENSTEIN, PIELLI, GUZMAN, CONKLIN, VITALI, HOWARD, SANCHEZ, GUENST, REICHARD, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MENTZER

Short Title A Resolution designating the week of June 8 through 14, 2025, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

