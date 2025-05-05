House Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1526
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors
CEPHAS, McCLINTON, J.HARRIS, BELLMON, A. BROWN, BURGOS, CARROLL, DAWKINS, DOUGHERTY, FIEDLER, GALLAGHER, GIRAL, GREEN, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, ISAACSON, KENYATTA, KHAN, KRAJEWSKI, NEILSON, PARKER, RABB, SOLOMON, WAXMAN, YOUNG, T. DAVIS, PASHINSKI, MADDEN, VENKAT, PROBST, N. NELSON, PIELLI, SMITH-WADE-EL, BOROWSKI, GREINER, CURRY, DIAMOND, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, McNEILL, OTTEN, M. MACKENZIE, CUTLER, REICHARD, FREEMAN, GILLEN, SAMUELSON, HARKINS, SAPPEY, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG, BRIGGS, WARREN, PUGH, CERRATO, MALAGARI, O'MARA, WHITE
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing May 7, 2025, as "Philadelphia Eagles Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl LIX Champions.
Memo Subject
Honoring the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LIX Victory
