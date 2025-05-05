Submit Release
House Resolution 217 Printer's Number 1526

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

CEPHAS, McCLINTON, J.HARRIS, BELLMON, A. BROWN, BURGOS, CARROLL, DAWKINS, DOUGHERTY, FIEDLER, GALLAGHER, GIRAL, GREEN, K.HARRIS, HOHENSTEIN, ISAACSON, KENYATTA, KHAN, KRAJEWSKI, NEILSON, PARKER, RABB, SOLOMON, WAXMAN, YOUNG, T. DAVIS, PASHINSKI, MADDEN, VENKAT, PROBST, N. NELSON, PIELLI, SMITH-WADE-EL, BOROWSKI, GREINER, CURRY, DIAMOND, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, McNEILL, OTTEN, M. MACKENZIE, CUTLER, REICHARD, FREEMAN, GILLEN, SAMUELSON, HARKINS, SAPPEY, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG, BRIGGS, WARREN, PUGH, CERRATO, MALAGARI, O'MARA, WHITE

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing May 7, 2025, as "Philadelphia Eagles Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania and honoring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles as the Super Bowl LIX Champions.

Memo Subject

Honoring the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LIX Victory

