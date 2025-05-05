House Resolution 198 Printer's Number 1382

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 198 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HILL-EVANS, N. NELSON, SANCHEZ, GUENST, POWELL, NEILSON, RABB, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS Short Title A Resolution designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memo Subject A Resolution Designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania Actions 1382 Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 17, 2025 Reported as committed, May 5, 2025 Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM



