House Resolution 198 Printer's Number 1382
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 198
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HILL-EVANS, N. NELSON, SANCHEZ, GUENST, POWELL, NEILSON, RABB, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS
Short Title
A Resolution designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Memo Subject
A Resolution Designating May 6, 2025, as "AKA Day at the Capitol" in Pennsylvania
Actions
|1382
|Referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 5, 2025
Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.