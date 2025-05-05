House Resolution 68 Printer's Number 0546

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 68 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors STRUZZI, PICKETT, REICHARD, SAPPEY, SMITH Short Title A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and implementation of mass or public transit in Pennsylvania's rural communities. Memo Subject Rural Mass/Public Transit Resolution Actions 0546 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 10, 2025 Reported as committed, May 5, 2025 Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

