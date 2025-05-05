Submit Release
House Resolution 68 Printer's Number 0546

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Resolution 68

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

STRUZZI, PICKETT, REICHARD, SAPPEY, SMITH

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the current status, management and implementation of mass or public transit in Pennsylvania's rural communities.

Memo Subject

Rural Mass/Public Transit Resolution

Actions

0546 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 10, 2025
Reported as committed, May 5, 2025

Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM



