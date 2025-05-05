House Bill 986 Printer's Number 1076
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 986
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CEPHAS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, CERRATO, NEILSON, GREEN
Short Title
An Act providing for transparency in realty agreements; prohibiting unfair real estate service agreements; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Unfair Service Agreements for Homeowners
Actions
|1076
|Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, March 20, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
|First consideration, April 8, 2025
|Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
|Removed from table, May 5, 2025
Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM
