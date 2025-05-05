Submit Release
House Bill 986 Printer's Number 1076

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - House Bill 986

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CEPHAS, MADDEN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, CERRATO, NEILSON, GREEN

Short Title

An Act providing for transparency in realty agreements; prohibiting unfair real estate service agreements; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Unfair Service Agreements for Homeowners

Actions

1076 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, March 20, 2025
Reported as committed, April 8, 2025
First consideration, April 8, 2025
Laid on the table, April 8, 2025
Removed from table, May 5, 2025

