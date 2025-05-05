Submit Release
House Bill 96 Printer's Number 0079

PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors

PIELLI, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, MADSEN, PROKOPIAK, KHAN, KENYATTA, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, WARREN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, OTTEN, BOROWSKI, GUENST, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, PASHINSKI, TWARDZIK, PARKER, RIVERA, CERRATO, GREEN, INGLIS, MAYES, SHAFFER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 7, 1947 (P.L.1368, No.542), known as the Real Estate Tax Sale Law, in sale of property, providing for older adults and delinquent real estate tax notification to designated individual; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject

Protecting Vulnerable Individuals at Risk of Losing Their Homes

Generated 05/05/2025 06:39 PM

