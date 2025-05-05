House Bill 96 Printer's Number 0079
PENNSYLVANIA, May 5 - Sponsors
PIELLI, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, MADSEN, PROKOPIAK, KHAN, KENYATTA, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, WARREN, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, OTTEN, BOROWSKI, GUENST, D. WILLIAMS, HADDOCK, PASHINSKI, TWARDZIK, PARKER, RIVERA, CERRATO, GREEN, INGLIS, MAYES, SHAFFER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 7, 1947 (P.L.1368, No.542), known as the Real Estate Tax Sale Law, in sale of property, providing for older adults and delinquent real estate tax notification to designated individual; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Memo Subject
Protecting Vulnerable Individuals at Risk of Losing Their Homes
