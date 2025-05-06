METALCON 2025 Set to Convene Global Metal Construction Industry in Las Vegas

Industry professionals will gather October 21 - 23 for three days of exhibits, education, and networking. Super Saver Pricing ends May 8.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- METALCON, the only annual event dedicated to metal in construction and design, will return to Las Vegas from October 21 to 23, 2025. Hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the event will bring together professionals from across the globe to explore new technologies, gain hands-on training, and share ideas that shape the future of the industry.This year’s program will feature hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in metal construction, along with dozens of education sessions designed to address technical, business, and sustainability topics. A series of in-depth workshops , certification courses, and live demonstrations will provide attendees with practical insights and real-world applications.Registration is now open, and Super Saver Pricing is in effect through May 8. Attendees who register by this date will receive a $75 discount on the Total Experience or Design District registration options. Additional savings are available for groups of five or more, and if you’re planning to attend workshops, you can save even more by choosing the Value Pass, which offers access to multiple sessions and can help you save hundreds.METALCON’s housing partner, MCI, has negotiated discounted rates at eight nearby hotels to support attendees’ travel planning. Availability is limited, and early booking is recommended. METALCON also offers discounted flights and hotels. See the website for more details!Now in its 35th year, METALCON continues to serve as a platform for advancing knowledge, building relationships, and highlighting the evolving role of metal in the built environment. The event attracts a broad cross-section of the industry, including contractors, architects, engineers, fabricators, owners, developers, and manufacturers.For more information on registration, travel accommodation, or event programming, please visit METALCON’s website. Industry professionals have continual access to ongoing updates and educational content through METALCON’s blog, newsletter, and digital channels. METALCON also offers on-demand virtual attendance About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., located in Boston, MA, in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON 2025 will take place on October 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

