Iconic SoCal Residential Designer Anita Jacobi Wins Prestigious Award from Luxe Magazine

Owner of Orange Coast Interior Design Honored at Glitzy Annual Influential Women of Design Event

Anita Jacobi consistently resets the bar for California chic. This award is long overdue.” — Shannon Fascitelli Orange County Luxury Real Estate Agent

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Coast Interior Design is honored to be recognized in Luxe Interiors + Design as one of the Influential Women of Design 2025. This prestigious feature celebrates female leaders who are reshaping the world of luxury design through innovation, vision, and dedication to excellence.Founded and led by Anita Jacobi, Orange Coast Interior Design is a full-service interior design firm based in Southern California, specializing in high-end residential and boutique commercial projects. With a strong focus on creating spaces that are both elevated and deeply personal, the firm has become known for its signature California-modern aesthetic—effortlessly blending clean lines, natural textures, and timeless sophistication.Our residential work ranges from expansive coastal estates and custom new builds to full-home renovations, with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living, layered luxury, and functionality tailored to each client's lifestyle. Commercially, we’ve partnered with boutique offices, hospitality spaces, and lifestyle brands to craft environments that reflect both brand identity and high design sensibility.With each project, we approach design as a deeply collaborative process—rooted in storytelling, refined details, and lasting impact. Our interiors balance form and function, merging beauty with livability to create environments that feel curated, yet welcoming.Being featured among the top women in design by Luxe Magazine is a true career milestone, and one that reflects the passion and purpose behind every project we take on. We’re proud to be part of a community of designers pushing boundaries and redefining what luxury means today.To learn more and view the Luxe feature, visit https://issuu.com/luxemagazine/docs/luxe_magazine_-_may_june_2025_southern_california?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ

