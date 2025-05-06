Announcing Hearts Across the Valley Kick-Off Party at College of Western Idaho

College of Western Idaho Art Club students decorating their Hearts Across the Valley heart.

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big things are happening at College of Western Idaho as CBH Homes and the CWI Art Club bring the Hearts Across the Valley initiative to life on campus! The community is invited to celebrate the unveiling of the latest heart installation at a special kick-off event.Hearts Across the Valley Kick-Off Party | College of Western IdahoDate: Tuesday, May 6thTime: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: College of Western Idaho, Nampa Campus Academic BuildingThis celebration will spotlight a brand new heart, created by none other than the talented students of the CWI Art Club. The funds from their participation in the project will go toward their annual art trip, making this not only a community event, but also an investment in the future of young Idaho artists."The Hearts Across the Valley project continues to expand and make meaningful connections. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the amazing students at CWI and celebrate their creativity and community spirit!" — Mariel Villegas, Project Manager, CBH Hearts Across the Valley Come see the heart in person, meet the artists, and get some Hearts Across the Valley swag and explore how you can get involved with this growing community movement.“Thank you to CBH Homes for their work in the community, thank you to the art students who are active in the art club, and thank you to our faculty who are making this possible.” Justin Vance, Dean of Arts and Humanities at CWI.The Hearts Across the Valley Initiative is taking off with Kick-Off Parties scheduled with Caffè Luciano's, City of Mountain Home, Ford Idaho Center, Telaya Wine Co, Meridian Boys & Girls Club and many more!About CBH Hearts Across the Valley:Hearts Across the Valley is a growing community art movement connecting people across the Treasure Valley through heart installations. Designed by local Idaho artists, each heart serves as a public art piece and a love letter to our communities. With 22 heart partners already on board—and more joining every day—the initiative is gaining momentum and spreading joy, conversation, and connection across parks, businesses, and public spaces. CBH Homes is seeking artists, businesses, and community members to join the movement. Learn more at cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley.How to Get Involved:CBH Homes is currently seeking local artists to design the hearts, as well as businesses and locations who want to be part of this unique project.Artists: Submit your heart design for a chance to be part of this massive art installation.Businesses: Only 7 opportunities left to showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.Community Members: Stay updated by following CBH Homes on social media to see all event announcements, new heart locations, behind-the-scenes content and download their latest Hearts Across the Valley app for an interactive experienceLearn more and get involved here: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/ About College of Western Idaho: Founded in 2007, the College of Western Idaho is committed to transforming lives through affordable and accessible education. Serving over 30,000 students annually, CWI is a leader in workforce development and educational innovation in Idaho.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit https://cbhhomes.com/

