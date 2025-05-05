Title and Summary Language Certified for Proposed Referendum on Senate Bill 1

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today certified the title and summary language for a proposed referendum aimed at repealing Senate Bill 1, which authorizes changes to laws governing higher education, including new mandates to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition for the referendum on April 21. Under Ohio law, the Attorney General determines whether a petition’s title and summary are fair and truthful representations of the proposed referendum.

The summary meets that standard.

“My certification of the title and summary…should not be construed as an affirmation of the enforceability and constitutionality of the referendum petition,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in the letter certifying the petition.

To move forward, petitioners must gather signatures from registered voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties. In each of those counties, the number of valid signatures must equal at least 3% of the total votes cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election. Statewide, the total number of valid signatures must equal 6% of that same vote total.

The full text of the Attorney General’s letter and the petition is available at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

