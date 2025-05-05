Royalton Barracks / Search warrant execution in Bethel

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B2002181

TROOPER: Trooper Ray Domingus & Sgt. Austin Soule

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05-05-25, 0615 hours

LOCATION: 2136 Christian Hill Road, Bethel, VT

ACCUSED: Thomas M. Brooks

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: In-state Vermont warrant for DUI-drug, $300 bail, lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, flash cited for Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 05-06-25 at 1230 hours,

ACCUSED: Gardner M. Moses

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Condition of Release, Cite/Release, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 05-06-25 at 1230 hours

ACCUSED: India R. Tweedie

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of Condition of Release

-In-state Vermont warrant for violation of an abuse prevention order, violation of conditions of release, retail theft, fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, cruelty to animals, $1,000 Bail, lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility, flash cited into Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 05-06-25 at 1230 hours.

ACCUSED: Brandin C. Durkee

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Cited/Released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

ACCUSED: Jesse Durkee

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Arrested on a Vermont warrant on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful trespass, held on $5,000 at Southern State Correctional Facility, flash cited into Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 05-06-25 at 1230 hours

ACCUSED: Ayla M. Dartt

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, cited/released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

ACCUSED: Jennell Risbara

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paris, Maine

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, cited/released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

ACCUSED: Ethan Farrar

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paris, Maine,

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, cited/released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

ACCUSED: Annette Ruotolo

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from justice (NH-Grafton County — warrant: probation violation/felony weapon, and probation violation/felony drugs), cited/held on $15,000 bail at Southern State Correctional Facility. Flash cited into Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 05-06-25 at 1230 hours.

ACCUSED: Marcus A. Hodges

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, cited/released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

ACCUSED: Anthony Moore

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VIOLATION: Possession of cocaine, cited/released with a criminal citation, Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Unit 06-17-25 at 0830 hours

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 6:15 a.m. Monday, May 5, 2025, members of the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 2136 Christian Hill Road in Bethel as part of an investigation into a stolen car complaint in Windsor County.

Numerous people were inside the home at the time. All but two left the residence when instructed. VSP’s Tactical Services Unit deployed gas, flash-bang devices and a robot into the home to apprehend the other two individuals without further incident. No injuries were reported during this police action.

During the subsequent court-ordered search of the home, investigators discovered cocaine at the location along with several people wanted on various arrest warrants. VSP took the individuals into custody on the charges listed above. Several suspects have court dates as soon as Tuesday, May 6, while others were cited into court at later dates. The expected dates and times of court appearances are listed above. During processing, VSP took mug shots of several of the suspects, and their photographs are available at this link on VSP’s Flickr page.

The Vermont State Police deployed special teams including TSU, the Bomb Squad and Crisis Negotiation Unit. VSP was assisted by the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department; the U.S. Marshals Service; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Vermont National Guard; and White River Valley Ambulance on stand-by.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

- 30 -