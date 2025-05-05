Healthy Workforce Institute Announces First Cohort of Certified Culture Change Leaders

Trailblazing Group Completes the Healthy Workforce Culture Change Certification Program

OLDSMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthy Workforce Institute, a recognized leader in eradicating bullying and incivility in healthcare, proudly announces the inaugural group of leaders to achieve certification through its Healthy Workforce Certification Program. These exceptional leaders represent healthcare organizations across the country and have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to cultivating professional, respectful, and healthy work environments.

This inaugural group of certified leaders includes these outstanding individuals:

• Alhaji Bangura, MPH, BSN, RN, INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital

• Alvin Matium, MSN, RN, CCRN, NE-BC, INOVA Fairfax Hospital

• Bethany Batres, MSN, RN, RNC-OB, INOVA Fairfax Hospital

• Bridgette Wilson, MSN, RN, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center

• Chandra Garcia, MHA, BSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, INOVA Fairfax Hospital

• Cindy Andrejasich, MSN, RNC, NE-BC, INOVA Loudoun Hospital

• Jennifer Padilla, BSN, MHA, RN, CHWL, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

• Judy Moreno, MSN, RN, CPAN, RN-BC, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

• Kelly McCabe, BSN, RN, CPAN, INOVA Fairfax Hospital

• Kimberly Dillon, BSN, RN, CEN, INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital

• Lani Brown, MSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, NE-BC, INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital

• Stacey Schaab, MBA, BSN, LNHA, CPHQ, NE-BC, GERO-BC, CJCP, INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital

• Tracy Cross, BSN, RN, IBCLC, RLC, INOVA Loudoun Hospital

• Lesley Chauncey, MSN, RNC, CEIM, INOVA Alexandria Hospital

• Kenneth Daniel, BS, MSN, RN, INOVA Alexandria Hospital

These leaders have successfully completed a comprehensive, transformative journey designed to equip healthcare leaders and their interprofessional teams with the essential knowledge, skills, and strategies to hardwire a culture of professionalism and respect. Their certification not only symbolizes personal achievement but also represents a critical investment in the well-being of their teams and the future of their organizations.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these inspiring leaders who have embraced our mission to create healthy work cultures,” said Dr. Renee Thompson, CEO & Founder of the Healthy Workforce Institute. “This first cohort has set the bar high for what is possible when leaders are committed to addressing bullying, incivility, and other disruptive behaviors head-on. They are now fully prepared to drive sustainable culture change within their organizations — without becoming consultant dependent.”

The Healthy Workforce Certification Program educates and empowers leaders from healthcare organizations nationwide to implement the Healthy Workforce Institute’s Department Culture Change Initiative across their organization. Participants gain practical strategies, foundational principles, and evidence-based tools to ensure that respect, professionalism, and kindness become the new standard in their environments.

About The Healthy Workforce Institute

Founded in 2011 by speaker, consultant and author, Renee Thompson, DNP, RN, FAAN, CSP, the Healthy Workforce Institute has helped thousands of professionals stop bullying and disruptive workplace behaviors in the healthcare industry. Through education and development, consulting, the Healthy Workforce Academy, free guides, workbooks, and more, the company’s mission is to create a world where bullying and incivility are immediately rejected and kindness, respect, and professionalism become the new norm. To learn more, visit www.healthyworkforceinstitute.com.

