From Solar to Circularity: Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Cuts the Ribbon on NJ’s First PV Recycling Center

CSPR Ribbon Cutting Phillipsburg NJ Solar Panel Recycling NJ State Assemblyman Eric Peterson, Speaker, CSPR Ribbon Cutting First Solar Panel Recycling Facility in NJ anine MacGregor, NJDEP Director, Speaker at CSPR Ribbon Cutting First Solar Panel Recycling Facility in NJ

CSPR opens New Jersey’s first solar panel recycling facility, marking a major step toward solar waste solutions and circular energy practices in the U.S.

Today is a testament to what happens when innovation, environmental protection, and practical solutions come together” — Janine MacGregor, NJDEP Director

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Solar Panel Recycling CSPR ) proudly celebrated the grand opening of its New Jersey headquarters and flagship solar panel processing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 29, 2025. This milestone marks the launch of the state’s first dedicated solar panel recycling site, positioning New Jersey at the forefront of renewable energy lifecycle management in the Northeast.The Phillipsburg facility anchors CSPR’s growing national network, which includes operational centers in Canajoharie, New York, and Atwater, California.The ribbon cutting is a step in addressing the growing volume of solar waste as panels reach the end of their useful life. With landfill space dwindling, responsible recycling solutions are urgently needed across New Jersey and the U.S. In November 2024, CSPR was granted a Research, Development, and Demonstration ( RD&D ) permit by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP)—the first permit of its kind specific to PV recycling.“Today is a testament to what happens when innovation, environmental protection, and practical solutions come together,” said Janine MacGregor, Director at NJDEP who spoke at the ribbon cutting. “The department is very proud, honored and happy to celebrate the launch of CSPR’s Phillipsburg facility. I thank you for the foundation for New Jersey’s future to ensure that these materials [solar panels] are recycled and handled responsibly.”Co-sponsored by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ), the event welcomed over 100 guests, including New Jersey State Assemblyman Erik Peterson and Phillipsburg Mayor Randy Piazza, Jr., both of whom addressed the crowd of attendees. Additional guests included members of the Warren County Council, Warren County Board of Commissioners, New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA), Mid-Atlantic Solar & Storage Industries Association (MSSIA), Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), NJ Clean Communities Council, Phillipsburg Town Council, Phillipsburg UEZ (Urban Enterprise Zone) Council Members, and Rutgers University.“We are honored by the turnout and inspired by the collective enthusiasm for sustainable solutions and business support,” said Glenn Laga, CSPR President and Co-Founder. “Thanks to NJDEP’s forward-thinking approach, we are proud to be the first to demonstrate what’s possible in PV recycling in New Jersey.Peter Goldenberg, Co-Founder, added, “The energy at the event was palpable. People are increasingly aware of the solar e-waste challenge—and more importantly, they’re optimistic about the solution CSPR provides.”CSPR is committed to scaling its operations to meet the growing demand for solar recycling nationwide, supporting the nation’s broader goals of landfill diversion, circular economy adoption, and environmental leadership.About Commercial Solar Panel Recycling (CSPR)Commercial Solar Panel Recycling (CSPR) is a national leader in end-to-end solutions for the responsible disposal, recycling, and repurposing of decommissioned and end-of-life solar panels. Serving installers, utilities, roofing contractors, recyclers, and commercial and industrial operators, CSPR is driven by a zero-landfill mission to reduce renewable energy waste and build a more sustainable future.Headquartered in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, with an additional processing facility in Atwater, California, CSPR provides nationwide service—including transportation, on-site packing, and advanced processing of used or early loss photovoltaic (PV) modules. As a proud member of SEIA, CSPR helps clients meet regulatory standards, maximize material recovery, and actively support the circular economy.Learn more at https://commercialsolarpanelrecycling.com # # #

New Jersey’s First Solar Panel Recycling Facility - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

