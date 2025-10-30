NJDEP Renews Groundbreaking Solar Panel Recycling Permit for Commercial Solar Panel Recycling

Commercial Solar Panel Recycling's Phillipsburg NJ warehouse Commercial Solar Panel Recycling logo panel Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Phillipsburg

CSPR earns NJDEP renewal for groundbreaking solar recycling permit—keeping panels out of landfills and fueling New Jersey’s clean energy future.

Innovative recycling solutions like CSPR’s are not just possible — they’re happening here in New Jersey.” — New Jersey State Senator Bob Smith

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has renewed Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Inc’s (CSPR) groundbreaking permit for solar panel recycling — reaffirming the company’s compliance, operational performance, and leadership in advancing sustainable end-of-life solutions for solar energy systems.Initially granted to Commercial Solar Panel Recycling in December 2024, the permit was the first-ever authorization in the state for solar panel recycling, issued under NJDEP’s Research, Development & Demonstration (RD&D) framework. The renewal reflects the company’s continued operational excellence and its success in recovering valuable materials from retired solar panels, reducing landfill waste, and advancing the state’s clean energy and circular economy goals.“Commercial Solar Panel Recycling’s demonstrated commitment to environmental compliance and innovation aligns perfectly with New Jersey’s vision for a circular, low-carbon economy,” said New Jersey Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “This success proves that environmental protection and economic growth can work hand in hand, paving the way for a truly sustainable clean energy future.”The renewed RD&D Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) authorizes CSPR to continue developing scalable, environmentally sound methods for processing non-hazardous end-of-life solar panels within New Jersey. By recovering and reintroducing raw materials into the manufacturing supply chain, CSPR continues to help the region conserve natural resources, reduce carbon impacts, and keep solar panels out of landfills.“We’re honored to have the NJDEP’s continued confidence in our operations,” said Glenn Laga , Co-Founder and CEO of Commercial Solar Panel Recycling. “This renewal validates our mission to keep photovoltaics out of landfills while building a foundation for responsible recycling nationwide. It’s a win for the environment, the town of Phillipsburg, and renewable energy throughout the Garden State.”CSPR was founded to address the growing challenge of solar panel waste, with over 90% of retired panels in the U.S. currently ending up in landfills. By diverting panels from disposal and reintroducing reclaimed materials into manufacturing, the company is helping New Jersey and the nation reduce waste, conserve resources, and build a cleaner energy future.“As solar installations age, the question of what happens at the end of their life cycle becomes more urgent,” said New Jersey State Senator Bob Smith, a leading advocate for renewable energy legislation. “Innovative recycling solutions like CSPR’s are not just possible — they’re happening here in New Jersey.”________________________________________About Commercial Solar Panel RecyclingCommercial Solar Panel Recycling Inc. (CSPR) is a leading provider of end-of-life solar panel recycling solutions, specializing in the safe and efficient disposition, recycling, and repurposing of decommissioned PV panels from institutional and commercial entities. A NJ & CA DEP-approved recycler with bi-coastal facilities and a soon-to-open third facility in upstate NY, CSPR supports a nationwide network with full-service logistics, processing, and compliance documentation. Through innovative recycling technologies and a commitment to environmental excellence, CSPR empowers organizations to reduce landfill dependency, recover critical materials, and advance a truly circular solar economy. See https://commercialsolarpanelrecycling.com for more information.# # #

