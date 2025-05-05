Province takes energy action to electrify economy, increase resilience

CANADA, May 5 - The Province, in partnership with BC Hydro, is launching an ambitious plan to harness British Columbia’s clean-electricity advantage, driving economic growth and transformative change, strengthening energy security and advancing climate action.

“With this work, we are securing our energy and our economy for the future by expanding one of our greatest assets: abundant clean electricity,” said Premier David Eby. “We are boosting our clean-energy supply, powering our growing communities and industries, and creating thousands of family-supporting jobs – all while advancing reconciliation and reducing pollution. Perhaps most importantly, this will help build a strong foundation for our province and our country at a time of external threats to our sovereignty and prosperity.”

The Clean Power Action Plan is a forward-thinking strategy to leverage B.C.’s clean-electricity advantage, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for British Columbia. With five transformative initiatives, the plan aims to accelerate economic growth, while securing long-term energy stability for generations to come:

launching a second call for power to acquire a target of up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year of energy from large, clean and renewable projects in partnership with First Nations and independent power producers – enough to power 500,000 new homes. This builds on the success of the 2024 call for power, which resulted in 10 new renewable-energy projects, with First Nations asset ownership between 49% and 51%, capable of powering about 500,000 new homes;

“Uncertain times demand bold, decisive action, and we need to respond with urgency and with confidence and turn adversity into opportunity,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “Our commitment to strengthening energy security and building a resilient electricity system will unlock critical economic opportunities, foster innovation, deepen collaboration with First Nations and reaffirm B.C.’s leadership in climate action.”

These initiatives build on actions underway, including setting BC Hydro rate increases at 3.75% for the next two years to provide stable, affordable rates, while enabling significant investments, offering new optional rates to help residential customers save, and implementing BC Hydro’s $36-billion 10-year capital plan to expand and reinforce electricity infrastructure throughout the province.

Beyond driving economic development and ensuring energy security, the Clean Power Action Plan also supports electrification – the transition from fossil fuels to clean electricity in homes, businesses, industry and transportation, a key pillar of the CleanBC climate strategy.

“Through collaboration with government, First Nations, and the clean-energy sector, BC Hydro is making significant investments and seeking new partnerships to secure B.C.’s clean-energy future,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “The initiatives in the Clean Power Action Plan will set the stage for an increased renewable, reliable and resilient energy supply to support our growing province in the years ahead. At the same time, we remain committed to affordability by offering customers more ways to save energy and money, while maintaining stable, predictable rates.”

By taking action today, the Province and BC Hydro are laying the foundation for a cleaner, stronger and more resilient future. Through strategic investments, innovation and collaboration, British Columbia is poised to lead in sustainable-energy development, while driving economic progress. As the Clean Power Action Plan moves forward, it will continue to empower communities, create opportunities and secure the province’s place as a leader in clean energy and climate action.

Quote:

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia (CEBC) –

“The 2024 call for power was historic, showing what’s possible when First Nations, industry, and government collaborate to deliver clean electricity, drive investment, and advance reconciliation. Today’s announcement builds on that momentum with a second call and plan that prioritizes Indigenous equity, local energy solutions and jobs, and sustainable economic growth. CEBC applauds the Province for its continued leadership and remains committed to building a clean and equitable future for all British Columbians.”

Quick Facts:

The 10 wind and solar projects selected through BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power will power 500,000 homes and increase electricity supply by 8%.

These projects represent up to $6 billion in private capital spending throughout the province and will create approximately 2,000 jobs during construction.

Nearly all the projects have First Nations majority ownership – representing up to $3 billion of asset ownership by First Nations.

BC Hydro is investing more than $700 million over the next three years in energy-efficiency tools, technology and programs, which is expected to result in 2,000 gigawatt-hours per year of electricity savings, or enough to power 200,000 homes.

Since 2008, the B.C. Innovative Clean Energy Fund has committed more than $124 million to support pre-commercial clean-energy technology projects, clean-energy vehicles, research and development, and energy-efficiency programs.

BC Hydro’s residential, commercial and industrial rates are the third lowest in North America (among 22 utilities surveyed in Hydro Quebec’s 2024 Rates Comparison Report).

Learn More:

For information on B.C.’s Clean Power Action Plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/EnergizingEconomyReport.pdf

For information about the wind- and solar-energy projects selected in BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/work-with-us/selling-clean-energy/2024-call-for-power/participants.html

To find out about the Province’s rate stability direction, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025ECS0011-000216

To compare BC Hydro rates with other energy utilities in North America, visit: http://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCHydroRates.pdf

To learn more about the Innovative Clean Energy Fund and the 2025 targeted call for clean-energy innovation, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/innovative-clean-energy-solutions/innovative-clean-energy-ice-fund

For information about BC Hydro’s energy-efficiency programs, visit: https://www.bchydro.com/toolbar/about/strategies-plans-regulatory/supply-operations/efficiency-plan.html