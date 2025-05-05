Classical Conversations took part in a round robin mock trial event on April 16, 2025 in Valley City, ND at the Barnes County Courthouse. The honorable Judge Daniel Narum presided over the event along with a volunteer jury. Classical Conversations is an international homeschool curriculum. These students, who range in age from 13-14 years old, spend their second semester learning the legal system and producing their own cases to be tried in a mock trial event at the end of the semester.
Judge Daniel Narum presides at the mock trial event at the Barnes County Courthouse.
Judge Narum addresses a student-witness at the mock trial.
Above and below, student-attorneys address the court.
Above, a student-attorney asks questions of the student-witness.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Classical Conversations took part in a round robin mock trial event in Valley City
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.