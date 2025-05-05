F&G, City of Caldwell partnering to address invasive weeds at Rotary Pond

Sometime during the week of May 4 through May 10, Idaho Fish and Game staff will be assisting the City of Caldwell with an herbicide application at Caldwell Rotary Pond to knock back invasive aquatic weeds that frequently make the pond unfishable in the summer months. The actual date of the treatment will depend on pond conditions and weather.

To treat the problem invasive weed – Eurasian watermilfoil – Fish and Game staff will be using a granular herbicide. Signs announcing the treatment will be placed at the pond. The application will be done according to manufacturer guidelines, and by Fish and Game staff licensed as aquatic herbicide applicators. For the treatment to be successful, the herbicide needs to be applied just as the weeds are beginning to emerge.

During the treatment and for two weeks following its completion, Idaho Fish and Game advises that fish from the pond should not be consumed. Additionally, dog walkers should avoid letting their pets drink from the pond during this time. Otherwise, the pond may be used for typical activities immediately following treatment.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the City of Caldwell to improve angler access to this popular Treasure Valley fishery,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Art Butts. “We have been coordinating rainbow trout stocking to coincide with the treatment and withdrawal period, and are optimistic that this treatment will really improve fishing at Caldwell Rotary Pond into the summer for several years to come.”

People with questions about this treatment can contact Butts at 208-465-8465, or Caldwell Parks & Recreation at 208-455-3060.