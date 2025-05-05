The Pan African Film & Arts Festival Announces Call for Submissions for 2026 Festival

PAFF Logo

The largest international Black film festival in the U.S. returns to Los Angeles February 9–16, 2026

PAFF continues to be the place where Black stories are told with power, purpose, and pride. 2026 will build on this legacy by spotlighting the next wave of creative talent from across the diaspora.” — Oduduwa Olatunji, PAFF Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF), the largest and most prestigious international Black film festival in the United States, is now officially accepting submissions for its 34th annual event, taking place February 9–16, 2026 in Los Angeles.Since its founding in 1992, PAFF has become a vital platform for showcasing the stories, voices, and creative visions of filmmakers from Africa and the African diaspora. The festival has hosted more than 5,000 films from over 60 countries and has welcomed more than a million attendees across its three-decade legacy.PAFF is calling for feature-length and short narrative and documentary films, animated works, web series, and experimental projects that explore the Pan African experience. Submissions are open to filmmakers of any race or ethnicity and films from any background that highlight global Black stories.“PAFF continues to be the place where Black stories are told with power, purpose, and pride,” said Oduduwa Olatunji, PAFF Executive Director. “Our 2026 festival will build on this legacy by spotlighting the next wave of creative talent from across the diaspora. We’re excited to welcome filmmakers to share their work and be part of something bigger.”Important Dates• Early Deadline: May 31, 2025• Regular Deadline: July 31, 2025• Late Deadline: August 31, 2025• Extended (Features Only): September 30, 2025• Festival Dates: February 9–16, 2026Detailed submission guidelines and submissions can be made through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/ThePanAfricanFilmFestival In addition to its annual flagship festival in Los Angeles, PAFF now offers a growing slate of year-round programming through its PAFF Year-Round initiative, including the PAFF Institute, PAFF First Look, the John Singleton Short Story Film Commemoration, PAFF Austin, and the PAFF Speakers Bureau. These programs provide additional opportunities for filmmakers to connect with audiences, gain exposure, and engage in critical conversations about art, storytelling, and representation.About Pan African Film & Arts Festival:The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is one of the longest-running and most respected cultural events dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements of the Black and African diaspora. Since its inception, PAFF has provided a dynamic platform for filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories, celebrate their heritage, and inspire audiences through powerful and thought-provoking works. More at paff.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.