“Severance” Actor Tramell Tillman Honored with “Rising Star Award” at PAFF Awards Brunch Presented By Apple TV+

PAFF 2025 "Rising Star Award" recipient actor Tramell Tillman ("Severance") at the PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch presented by Apple TV+ at Palm Sophia in Culver City, CA, Mon. Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: PAFF PAFF 2025 "Rising Star Award" recipient actor Tramell Tillman ("Severance") at the PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch presented by Apple TV+ at Palm Sophia in Culver City, CA, Mon. Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: PAFF Actress Yvette Nicole Brown at the PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch presented by Apple TV+ at Palm Sophia in Culver City, CA, Mon. Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: Valerie Goodloe for PAFF

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) proudly honored “Severance” actor Tramell Tillman with their “Rising Star Award” at their prestigious PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch, presented by Apple TV+ at Palm Sophia in Culver City, CA, Mon. Feb. 17. Recognized for his undeniable talent and magnetic on-screen presence, Tillman joins an esteemed list of past recipients who have shaped the industry with bold storytelling and authentic representation.Presented by actress, producer, and Hollywood favorite Yvette Nicole Brown, the award celebrates an artist on the brink of superstardom—one whose work not only captivates but also challenges narratives and pushes boundaries. Tillman, known for his gripping performance in “Severance”, has continued to make waves in the industry, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with.Tramell Tillman has gained widespread recognition for his compelling performance in Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance,” now airing its second season with new episodes premiering every Friday. Tillman has captivated audiences with his layered and haunting portrayal of Milchick. As a rising star in Hollywood, Tillman’s talent and dedication to his craft make him a natural choice for this year’s “Star on the Rise” honor.“We are thrilled to celebrate Tramell Tillman, whose performance in Apple’s Severance has made him one of the most exciting talents to watch,” said Oduduwa Olatunji, PAFF Executive Director. “As PAFF continues its mission to uplift and amplify Black creatives, we are proud to recognize artists like Tramell, who are redefining the industry.”PAFF, celebrating its rich legacy of amplifying Black voices in film, continues to be a premier platform for both emerging and established talent, fostering a space where stories from the African diaspora take center stage. The PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch remains one of the festival’s most anticipated events, bringing together industry leaders, creators, and changemakers to celebrate Black excellence in film and television.PAFF is an Oscars qualifying film festival for the Academy Awards in the categories of: Best Short Narrative Film Award, Best Short Documentary Award, and Best Animated Short.The PAFF Filmmaker Awards Brunch serves as the grand finale to the festival, celebrating the best in global Black cinema. The event unveiled the winners of PAFF’s jury and audience-selected films, alongside the festival’s Executive and Programmers’ Awards, recognizing industry pioneers and emerging voices who are shaping the future of film.About the AwardA defining feature of the PAFF Filmmaker Awards is the prestigious ceremonial staff, designed by renowned Ghanaian artist Allohn Agbenya. Handcrafted from rich ebony wood sourced from Togo and adorned with stainless silver, each staff is a stunning work of art that embodies African craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Rooted in West African tradition, the presentation of a staff is a symbolic honor bestowed upon those who have achieved greatness in their field. By receiving this distinguished award, PAFF honorees are not only celebrated for their artistic excellence but also inducted into a legacy of leadership and storytelling that spans generations.For more information about PAFF and its programming, visit www.paff.org About Pan African Film & Arts Festival:The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is one of the longest-running and most respected cultural events dedicated to showcasing the artistic achievements of the Black and African diaspora. Since its inception, PAFF has provided a dynamic platform for filmmakers, artists, and performers to share their stories, celebrate their heritage, and inspire audiences through powerful and thought-provoking works. More at paff.org.The Pan African Film and Arts Festival is proud to be supported by an incredible lineup of sponsors who share our commitment to celebrating Black art, culture, and storytelling. This year’s sponsors include Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, District 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Culver City, the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, District 8, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Curren D. Price Jr., District 9 and Heather Hutt, District 10, and Westfield Culver City. Additional support for PAFF comes from Stocker Street Creative, Gilead Sciences, SAGindie, Sony Pictures, DGA, US Bank, BeiGene, Apple TV+, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI).

