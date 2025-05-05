Groupe Expan Changes Ownership, Acquired by Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas Roofing is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Groupe Expan and its subsidiaries, with production sites located across Canada.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas) is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Groupe Expan and its subsidiaries Groupe Isolofoam, Le Groupe Légerlite, and Foam Concept 2000, recognized manufacturers of expanded polystyrene solutions, with production sites located in Sainte Marie (Quebec), Pointe-Claire (Quebec), and Whitby (Ontario).

Groupe Expan, one of the three largest manufacturers of expanded polystyrene in Canada, becomes a strategic platform in Eastern Canada for Atlas. Atlas shares the values and vision of Groupe Expan and is committed to continuing to offer high-quality products and services.

"We are proud to welcome Groupe Expan to Atlas,” said Ken Roberts, President of Atlas. “This acquisition allows us to expand our geographic footprint, enrich our product portfolio aligned with our strategic vision, and strengthen our position as one of the largest molded polystyrene manufacturers in North America."

Jean-François Breton, President of Groupe Expan, added, "Atlas Roofing Corporation has a strong history of investing in local markets and supporting community initiatives, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to better serve our customers."

The clientele of each of the Groupe Expan companies will benefit as the group can rely on the strength and scale of its new owner to access increased production capacities, higher purchasing volumes, extended geographic reach, and improved competitiveness. Each company will be better equipped to face the challenges of the manufacturing sector and adapt to its evolution. As part of Atlas, Groupe Expan will also be ideally positioned to stay at the forefront of innovation, technology, and research and development.

About Atlas

Founded in 1982, Atlas Roofing Corporation is a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of residential and commercial building materials. The company operates in four major sectors: expanded polystyrene, roofing shingles, polyisocyanurate roof and wall insulation, and lamination services (Web Technologies).

Atlas Roofing Corporation has a network of over 37 manufacturing plants and distribution centers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, including 18 expanded polystyrene manufacturing plants, making it one of the largest players in North America in our category.

