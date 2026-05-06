New Book Celebrates America's 250th by Spotlighting What Makes America Distinctive

Cheryl M. Hargrove, a long-time travel and tourism expert, is the author of Authentic America, a distinctive book celebrating 250 of the places and events in America that make us who we are.

A new book entitled Authentic America by long-time heritage tourism expert Cheryl Hargrove spotlights 250 places and events in America that make us distinctive.

Travelers want to experience the 'real' America, and that led me on the inspirational journey to write this book.” — Cheryl M. Hargrove

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUTHENTIC AMERICA

In this 250th year of the nation’s founding, what makes America distinctive?

Is it our revolutionary ideals and spirit of exploration? Our inventions and ingenuity? Our spectacular landscape? Our distinctly American music, art, and architecture? Our great American pastimes? Our industry and entrepreneurship?

A new book, AUTHENTIC AMERICA by Cheryl M. Hargrove, explores every one of these distinctive and unique aspects of America. Included in the book are 250 places and events—at least two in every state, from Maine to Hawaii, from Alaska to Florida.

Travel buffs and armchair travelers, or simply lovers of Americana, will enjoy an insightful, in-depth exploration of the stories of people and places that define the American spirit.

Hargrove is a recognized heritage tourism expert, having worked for the National Geographic Society and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, as well as spending 30 years helping more than 100 destinations identify and showcase their unique cultural and heritage assets.

Hargrove notes that through her business and leisure travels, she has had the great privilege of exploring all 50 states, many US territories, and more than 70 countries. She says: “When promoting the United States to international travelers in the late 1990s, I learned that travelers from other countries wanted to experience the ‘real’ America, and that led me on the inspirational journey to write this book.”

The book spotlights not only well known, but many lesser known, places, experiences, and events that tell America’s story. It’s truly a journey through AUTHENTIC AMERICA.

Sample the book

https://authenticamerica.com/the-book/

or

https://authenticamerica.us/the-book/

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