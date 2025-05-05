Statements from State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball an...

“I am proud and honored to have known Van Robinson, a kind man with true spirit and grit, a fierce advocate for civil rights, who cared deeply for his family and for his community,” said Commissioner Ball. “Van was a mentor for me personally. He had tremendous quiet strength and resolve and held fast to his convictions. Van was a vital force in the Syracuse area and at the Great New York State Fair, bringing real change as the founder and long-time superintendent of the beloved Van Robinson Pan-African Village, alongside his wife, Linda Brown-Robinson. His passion for Pan-African Village helped bridge a gap, showcasing the beauty of diversity and inclusivity, and welcoming fairgoers from near and far to experience in its cultural celebration. On behalf of the Department, I send my deepest condolences to the Robinson family as we mourn his passing.”

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we reflect on the passing of an extraordinary leader and community advocate, Van Robinson,” said State Fair Director Julie LaFave. “Van's legacy is one of relentless dedication, unwavering courage, and inspiring leadership that has indelibly shaped the fabric of New York State and the spirit of The Fair. In 2017, in honor of his immense contributions and as a testament to his enduring impact, The Fair proudly named The Pan-African Village after Van Robinson. This gesture was more than symbolic; it was a reflection of the immense gratitude and respect we hold for Van's extraordinary life and work. Van's departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt in every corner of the community he so passionately served as he was not only a leader, but he was also a mentor, a friend, and an irreplaceable force for good. We are honored that Van Robinson Pan-African Village stands as a lasting tribute to his vision of unity, diversity, and cultural celebration.”