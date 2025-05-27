HealthLink Dimensions Releases 2025 Physician Communications Report

Data Reveals Evolving Preferences, Digital Adoption, and Demand for Clinical Relevance

The 2025 Physician Communications Report reflects our commitment to helping organizations reach clinicians more effectively, even as communication channels and expectations continue to shift.” — Amar Duggasani

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthLink Dimensions has published its 2025 Physician Communications Report, offering critical insights into how nearly 400 U.S. physicians prefer to engage with healthcare marketing—and how those preferences are shifting. As the clinical environment becomes more complex, the stakes for effectively reaching physicians have never been higher.The report shows that while email remains the dominant channel for reaching physicians, success depends on delivering content that is timely, educational, and relevant to clinical decision-making. Messages that lack credibility or are overly promotional are often dismissed, with physicians increasingly prioritizing concise formats and peer-reviewed information.Importantly, the data underscores the need for an omnichannel approach. Physicians are engaging across digital platforms, including social media, digital ads, and traditional in-person rep visits. Integrated outreach that reflects this multi-touch behavior is proving more effective than isolated tactics. Digital influence is growing significantly, with nearly all respondents expressing openness to digital advertising—highlighting the importance of performance tracking metrics like script lift and control group analysis to ensure real-world outcomes.The report also tracks a notable shift in where physicians are engaging online. Mainstream platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram have overtaken industry-specific networks, suggesting marketers must adapt content strategies to reflect current behaviors—and meet physicians on the platforms they already use.“We’re happy to continue providing this service as a trusted resource for marketers who need to understand how physicians prefer to engage,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “The 2025 Physician Communications Report reflects our commitment to helping organizations reach clinicians more effectively, even as communication channels and expectations continue to shift.”With a provider database sourced from more than 500 trusted channels and validated through over 10 million annual physician-directed emails, HealthLink Dimensions equips healthcare marketers with unmatched data accuracy and reach. Its services—including managed data services, targeted email deployment, programmatic advertising, and advanced clinical segmentation—enable brands to connect with healthcare professionals in ways that are timely, compliant, and impactful.HealthLink Dimensions delivers data-driven solutions and real-time insights for healthcare provider marketing. Their 4X-verified database, covering both physicians and allied providers, enables precise targeting for email campaigns, programmatic ads, and more. By maintaining direct provider relationships through clinical news, newsletters, and job boards, HealthLink Dimension supplies healthcare marketers with 100% privacy-compliant marketing data, technology, and research.

