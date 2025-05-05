Growing Texas EV charging stations

May 5, 2025 By Adam Hammons AUSTIN — New electric vehicle charging stations are open in Texas. Francis Energy, LLC recently opened two charging stations in Texas. The first station in Plainview is located at the southwest corner of IH-27 and US-70. The station has four dispensers that support CCS and NACS equipped vehicles.

The second station in Colorado City is located at the northeast corner of IH-20 and SH-208. The station has four dispensers that support CCS and NACS equipped vehicles.

Impower Connection also opened its second station in Texas near Balmorhea. This station is located off IH-10 at SH-17. The station has four dispensers that support CCS and NACS equipped vehicles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.