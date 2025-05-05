Fashion Show at the Quinceanera.com Expo in Orange County, CA More than 1,000 attendees at the Quinceanera.com Expo

Quinceanera.com Expo Shines in Orange County as the Largest Event of Its Kind in Southern California

This is more than a party. It’s a statement. Our families continue to celebrate and dream big, even as they face inflation, housing instability, and ongoing uncertainty around immigration status.” — Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado dba EC Hispanic Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As immigration policy debates and economic uncertainty ripples across Southern California, over 1,500 attendees gathered at the Quinceanera.com Expo in Orange County on Sunday, April 27th. This record turnout signals more than just a booming event. It’s a reflection of the determination of Latino families to preserve tradition, invest in their children, and support small businesses despite growing challenges.Produced by El Clasificado dba EC Hispanic Media, the Quinceanera.com Expo brings together dozens of Latino-owned event vendors and service providers to connect directly with families planning one of the most culturally significant milestones in a young Latina’s life.“This is more than a party. It’s a statement,” said Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado. “Our families continue to celebrate and dream big, even as they face inflation, housing instability, and ongoing uncertainty around immigration status. The quinceañera is a rite of passage, but it’s also a powerful act of cultural resilience.”The economic ripple effect of quinceañera celebrations is significant — from dressmakers and photographers to mariachi bands and banquet halls. For many Latino entrepreneurs, expos like this are a rare opportunity to reach a concentrated audience and keep their businesses afloat.Celia Barrios, owner of Tiaras & Tacones Events, noted the strategic importance of community-driven marketing. "Other expos are not as well marketed. I've noticed their marketing isn't as effective or targeted to the right audience, and they don't generate the same strong response that Quinceanera.com consistently delivers”That hope was evident as 14-year-old Nicole Torres and her mother browsed vendor booths. “I’ve been dreaming of my quinceañera since I was little,” Nicole said after watching the fashion show. “It’s our tradition — it’s who we are.” The event also featured live music by regional Mexican singer Felipe Orozco, who added, “This is about more than entertainment. It’s about keeping our roots alive.”The timing is key. With many migrant families juggling legal hurdles and economic constraints, the ability to plan and celebrate a quinceañera can be both empowering and grounding. Quinceanera.com Expo gives them a platform to do so — in Spanish, in their community, with pride.Upcoming expos will take place on August 10th in Ontario and October 12th in Long Beach, where another wave of families and vendors will come together to celebrate heritage, navigate the realities of modern Latino life, and support one another.ShapeAbout Quinceanera.comLaunched in 2006 by El Clasificado, Quinceanera.com is the nation’s leading bilingual platform for quinceañera planning. From expos and digital tools to print resources and mobile apps, the brand serves over 10 million consumers and thousands of vendors annually.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado is a multimedia company and digital marketplace that supports Latino small businesses and consumers through classified listings, community events, and culturally relevant media. Its flagship site, ElClasificado.com , is one of the top Spanish-language marketplaces in the U.S.

