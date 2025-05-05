Vaultro Finance: A Decentralized Index Funds Protocol Building on XRP Ledger - One Platform, Endless Opportunities

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance , a next-generation DeFi protocol, is officially entering the Web3 ecosystem with a mission to revolutionize crypto investing on the XRP Ledger. As the first protocol of its kind to bring decentralized index funds to XRPL, Vaultro represents a major leap forward in making on-chain investing more accessible, intelligent, and transparent.





In traditional markets, index funds like the S&P 500 have long served as a gateway to diversified, passive investing. Vaultro Finance now brings that trusted concept into the world of blockchain — allowing users to create and invest in tokenized, automated index funds that track top-performing assets and sectors in crypto.

What sets Vaultro apart is its native integration with the XRP Ledger — leveraging XRPL’s speed, cost-efficiency, and emerging smart contract functionality through Hooks. Every fund on Vaultro is fully on-chain, non-custodial, and governed by transparent protocol logic. This means users maintain full control of their assets while gaining instant access to diversified portfolios.

The Vaultro platform opens the door to a wide variety of use cases. Investors can participate in index funds focused on AI tokens, DeFi infrastructure, stablecoins, real-world assets, or even custom XRPL token baskets. With just one transaction, users can gain exposure to an entire sector — reducing risk and simplifying portfolio management.

Driving this ecosystem is the $VLT token , the core utility and governance asset of Vaultro. $VLT enables fund creation, voting on protocol upgrades, reduced platform fees, early access to features, and staking rewards. It plays a crucial role in empowering community participation and protocol evolution.

As the project prepares for its next phase, Vaultro Finance has announced the $VLT token presale will begin on May 8, 2025, giving early adopters the opportunity to become foundational stakeholders in the future of decentralized investing on the XRP Ledger.



Join Vaultro Telegram Community to stay updated ahead of $VLT Token Launch.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a4597f2-5ff4-4d82-81e4-aebba6f40a43

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.