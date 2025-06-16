Jack L. Marcus, Inc. Issues Notice of Privacy Breach Affecting Wisconsin Department of Corrections Population

MILWAUKEE, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack L. Marcus, Inc. is providing notice of a privacy breach involving the protected health information (PHI) of individuals in the care of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). The breach involved the unintentional disclosure of the names of six DOC treatment facilities through Jack L. Marcus’s public ordering website.

Between August 15, 2024, and May 16, 2025, individuals placing orders for persons in DOC care (PIOCs) were able to view the name of the treatment facility—though not the address—of certain PIOCs during the checkout process. The breach was discovered on May 15, 2025, and the issue was corrected within 24 hours.

The breach affected 705 individuals. No medical records, financial data, Social Security numbers, or other sensitive health information was involved—only the name of the facility where the individual was housed.

Jack L. Marcus, Inc. has taken immediate corrective steps, including updating its website to ensure facility names are no longer displayed, conducting a full internal review, and enhancing its privacy and compliance training.

Letters have been mailed to all affected individuals using addresses provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Jack L. Marcus has also notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), as required under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

For More Information:

Individuals with questions can contact:

Eric Lutzen

Vice President of Operations

Jack L. Marcus, Inc.

5300 W. Fond du Lac Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53216

Phone: (414) 438-4999

Email: eric@jacklmarcus.com

Jack L. Marcus, Inc. deeply regrets this incident and is committed to safeguarding the privacy of all individuals it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.