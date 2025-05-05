State fire marshal encourages Oregonians to create defensible space

Last year, Oregon had one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in its history—1.9 million acres burned, communities were tested, and lives were changed. But amid the devastation, there were also stories of resilience: homes that stood strong because they had defensible space.

As May marks Wildfire Awareness Month, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is urging Oregonians to act now. With the possibility of another challenging fire season ahead, preparing your home could make all the difference.

“For the last several years, we’ve been proactively working to boost staffing at local fire agencies, modernizing response equipment, and investing in wildfire resiliency projects across the state,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “But we can’t do it alone. We need every Oregonian to rise to this challenge. Creating defensible space around your home is one of the most effective ways to protect your property and your community.”

Start with small changes that have a big impact:

Space and prune trees to prevent fire from climbing into canopies.

Remove leaves, pine needles, bark mulch, and other debris within 100 feet of structures or up to your property line.

Clean roofs and gutters of flammable debris.

Move combustible materials—like mulch and firewood—away from your home.

Keep plants trimmed and clear of dead material, especially near the house.

Avoid planting directly under eaves; leave at least a five-foot buffer.

For a detailed guide on how to create defensible space, check out www.oregondefensiblespace.org.

As you clean up your yard, be mindful about disposal. Consider chipping, composting, or recycling. If burning is necessary, always follow local rules. Debris burns that get out of control are the leading cause of human-caused wildfires in Oregon.

This May, the Oregon State Fire Marshal—alongside fire service partners—is calling on everyone to get ready, stay aware, and believe in fire safety. Together, we can reduce wildfire risk and protect what matters most.

Find tips, resources, links to our partner agencies, and more at the OSFM’s Wildfire Awareness Month webpage or preventwildfires.oregon.gov.