New 40 V GaN Power Transistor from EPC Targets Low-Voltage Silicon Strongholds

With the EPC2366, and upcoming lower voltage parts, we are expanding the GaN beachhead across low-voltage applications that have long been dominated by silicon,”
— Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors and ICs, announces the availability of the EPC2366, a 40 V, 0.8 mΩ device designed to displace legacy low-voltage silicon MOSFETs in demanding applications such as high-performance DC-DC converters and synchronous rectifiers.

With industry-leading RDS(on) x QG figure of merit (10 mΩ·nC), zero reverse recovery, and excellent thermal performance, the EPC2366 delivers higher efficiency, faster switching, and greater power density in a compact 3.3 mm x 2.6 mm PQFN package. The EPC2366 enables higher frequency operation and reduced system size for high density 48 V converters in AI servers and datacom, high frequency synchronous rectifiers, and 24 V battery powered motor drives.

“With the EPC2366, and upcoming lower voltage parts, we are expanding the GaN beachhead across low-voltage applications that have long been dominated by silicon,” said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.

Availability
Engineering samples are available for qualified designs. Contact EPC to discuss your application.

New 40 V GaN Power Transistor from EPC Targets Low-Voltage Silicon Strongholds

