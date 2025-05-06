New 40 V GaN Power Transistor from EPC Targets Low-Voltage Silicon Strongholds
With the EPC2366, and upcoming lower voltage parts, we are expanding the GaN beachhead across low-voltage applications that have long been dominated by silicon,”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) power transistors and ICs, announces the availability of the EPC2366, a 40 V, 0.8 mΩ device designed to displace legacy low-voltage silicon MOSFETs in demanding applications such as high-performance DC-DC converters and synchronous rectifiers.
— Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder
With industry-leading RDS(on) x QG figure of merit (10 mΩ·nC), zero reverse recovery, and excellent thermal performance, the EPC2366 delivers higher efficiency, faster switching, and greater power density in a compact 3.3 mm x 2.6 mm PQFN package. The EPC2366 enables higher frequency operation and reduced system size for high density 48 V converters in AI servers and datacom, high frequency synchronous rectifiers, and 24 V battery powered motor drives.
“With the EPC2366, and upcoming lower voltage parts, we are expanding the GaN beachhead across low-voltage applications that have long been dominated by silicon,” said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.
Availability
Engineering samples are available for qualified designs. Contact EPC to discuss your application.
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
3103080958 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.