Governor Stein Proclaims May 5 as Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Governor Josh Stein has declared May 5 as a Day of Awareness for Missing and

Murdered Indigenous Women to show support and raise awareness on the disproportionate rate of

American Indian and Alaska Native women who have disappeared or lost their lives due to acts of

violence.

“Today we honor the lives of the Native American women and girls who have been taken from us too

soon and pray that those who are missing return safely soon,”“It is tragic

that this group experiences a disproportionate level of violence, and I am committed to a North

Carolina where all are safe.”





American Indians face some of the highest rates of violent crime in the country. In some tribal

communities, Indigenous women face murder rates that are roughly 10 times the national average

according to a study conducted on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice. Moreover, many of the

crimes committed against American Indian women and girls are associated with domestic and other

forms of violence such as sexual assault and human trafficking.

“The violence committed against American Indian women and girls far exceeds the boundaries of our

state. This is a widespread issue devastating tribal families and communities across the country,”

“We must continue to band

together to keep these communities safe by providing preventative resources and services and

helping find justice for the many families and survivors impacted each year.”

Over the past 60 years, North Carolina had approximately 106 missing and murdered cases involving

American Indians with 57 percent of those missing being women and girls.

Due to poor data collection, this number is merely a fraction of those crimes considering many go

unreported each year. North Carolina has the largest American Indian population east of the

Mississippi and is home to eight state recognized tribes including the Coharie, Eastern Band of

Cherokee Indians, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation,

Sappony and the Waccamaw-Siouan.

Earlier this year, Governor Stein released a proposed budget calling for the General Assembly to fund

a new sexual assault cold case unit of experienced officers to assist local police across the state. As

Attorney General, Governor Stein worked with law enforcement, scientists, the State Crime Lab, and

legislators to end North Carolina’s decades-old rape kit backlog. This action helped to solve a 2021

cold case involving Faith Hedgepeth, a UNC student and member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, who

was murdered at an off-campus apartment. In 2024, the State Crime Lab tested nearly 12,000 kits,

which led to over 2,700 DNA matches and 256 arrests.

The NC Department of Administration’s Commission of Indian Affairs is also dedicated to working with

state tribal communities to provide resources and education to women experiencing domestic and

sexual violence. Support for domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking victims is just

one of the ways the Commission has advocated for local and regional American Indian concerns

since the agency was established by the NC General Assembly in 1971.

“We provide resources including volunteer advocates for tribal populations such as the Coharie,

Haliwa-Saponi, Meherrin, Sappony and Waccamaw-Siouan,”“It’s imperative that we not only lend support but be a voice and continue

to shed light on this disparity impacting our communities.”

For additional information or resources, visit the Commission of Indian Affairs’ Domestic Violence and

Sexual Assault Program

Read Governor Stein’s proclamation and view Secretary Esparza’s video in recognition of Missing

and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.