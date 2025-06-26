U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Anti-Lynching Awareness Month

Governor Josh Stein today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 27 in honor of Anti-Lynching Awareness Month. This month recognizes the cruel acts of lynching throughout American history and memorializes the countless victims and families impacted across the state. Historians have documented at least 173 individuals in North Carolina who were victims of lynching since the Civil War with too many more victims yet unknown.

All North Carolinians are encouraged to lower flags with a moment of silence as we mourn and recognize the countless victims and their families across the state.

Statement from Governor Stein

“Anti-Lynching Awareness Month serves as a grim reminder of one of our nation’s greatest sins. We must promote the truth of our history, both the good and the bad, and we must remember the victims of lynching and the pain their families were forced to endure. Let their memories be a blessing and a reminder that the fight for justice and equality for all must continue with each generation.”

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

