Four Galen College of Nursing Campuses Named 'Opportunity Colleges' by Prestigious Carnegie Foundation

Galen College of Nursing has earned a prestigious new honor, being named an ‘Opportunity College’ by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing has earned a prestigious new honor, being named an ‘Opportunity College’ by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education (ACE). This inaugural designation was awarded to only 479 institutions out of thousands across the United States.An Opportunity College, according to the Carnegie Foundation’s revamped Carnegie Classifications, is an institution which provides access to students from lower socioeconomic and historically underrepresented racial/ethnic backgrounds along with the degree to which the institution’s students go on to earn competitive wages in the context of their geographic location.Four of Galen’s campuses received the distinctive honor of being named an Opportunity College – those include the Louisville, Kentucky; Tampa, Florida; Cincinnati, Ohio; and San Antonio, Texas campuses.“At Galen, our core mission is expanding access to quality nursing education,” Galen CEO Mark Vogt said. “We take pride in providing students with opportunities to enter the rewarding field of nursing and create a brighter future for themselves. In turn, they can go on to provide care for so many throughout their professional roles. This designation is evidence that we are living our vision and core values.”San Antonio Campus: 78% of students identify as an underrepresented minority, 53% of students received a Federal Pell Grant.Tampa Bay Campus: 53% of students identify as an underrepresented minority, 48% of students received a Federal Pell Grant.Louisville Campus: 35% of students identify as an underrepresented minority, 26% of students received a Federal Pell Grant.Cincinnati Campus: 33% of students identify as an underrepresented minority, 57% of students received a Federal Pell Grant."We are setting new standards in nursing education by enabling more individuals to pursue meaningful careers in nursing and respond to the growing healthcare needs of our community,” said Tracy Ortelli, President and Chief Academic Officer. “With modern facilities and a curriculum rooted in hands-on, practical learning, we are deeply committed to preparing our students not just for the challenges of today, but for the evolving demands of tomorrow’s healthcare landscape."Galen College of Nursing is one of America’s largest educators of nurses in the United States. An affiliate of HCA Healthcare, our more than 18,000 students benefit from access to greater resources, innovative solutions, and expanded opportunities. Together, we tackle the challenges facing the nursing profession and drive progress in high-quality patient care.Galen College of Nursing offers programs at 24 campuses in 12 states, as well as online, with multiple start dates year-round. Nursing is a fulfilling profession with countless career paths and opportunities. Whether you're just beginning your journey or looking to advance your nursing career, you’ve come to the right place.Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or visiting galencollege.edu.

