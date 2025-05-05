Job Announcement - Paralegal - Dickinson
General Summary or Purpose
The current Dickinson postings for a Staff Attorney-District Court, Paralegal and Judicial Support Specialist-District Court are to broaden the applicant pool for one successful candidate to be hired to work within the Southwest Judicial District Court Judge Chambers located in Dickinson.
Interested applicants must submit a cover letter and resume.
The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions, and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.
If you are drawn to legal research, analyzing, and writing and want to play an integral role in supporting a judge, this opportunity may be right for you.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.
- Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.
- Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.
- Deliberately and thoroughly analyzes work and applies rules.
- Demonstrates an ability to identify and evaluate key concepts and facts.
- Thrives on having a constant workload and working independently.
- Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.
Requires one of the following:
- A high school diploma and seven years of experience;
- Successful completion of a national certifying examination specifically designed for legal assistants/paralegals which includes continuing legal education for maintenance of that certification;
- Bachelor’s degree and either one year of experience or 18 semester credit hours of legal assistant/paralegal substantive courses; or
- Graduation from an ABA approved legal assistant/paralegal program.
Requires AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) certification or ability to obtain within one year of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.
Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Varies
Accountable for (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Paralegal is responsible for providing administrative and secretarial support to a district judge or judicial referee. Researches, analyzes, and summarizes case laws, administrative rules, regulations, administrative, and judicial decisions; makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court trials, proceedings, and other matters using audio recording equipment, writing court logs and noting appearances and essential events during the proceedings; and assists in calendar control and scheduling.
Employees assigned to this classification establish certain routines and processes as well as follow routines and processes established by others.
- Researches, analyzes, and summarizes case laws, administrative rules, regulations, administrative, and judicial decisions. Provides information about other resources that may provide further assistance.
- Composes, prepares, and ensures the accuracy of various legal documents.
- Assists judicial officer with trial preparation.
- Serves as primary contact for judicial officer. Greets visitors, screens telephone calls and correspondence, provides information, and explains policies and procedures as appropriate. Acts as a liaison between the judicial officer and personnel from other agencies, the general public, and attorneys.
- Coordinates meetings and maintains the calendar for the judicial officer. Schedules trials and other court proceedings, unless done by a calendar control clerk, and in cooperation with the clerk of court, and informs parties of the same.
- Provides secretarial and clerical support to the judicial officer by preparing, transcribing, and proofreading all correspondence, findings, orders, jury instructions, memorandums, or other materials.
- Performs a variety of clerical and administrative tasks that may include: answering phones, maintaining, and purchasing office supplies, maintaining law library, arranging appointments and travel reservations, scheduling and notifying parties of meetings and proceedings, performing related scheduling functions, maintaining continuing education records, and preparing expense vouchers.
- Accurately records court and jury trial proceedings. Responsibility also requires taking court notes during hearings to identify appearances and to note significant events during the hearing and to locate and present prior testimony. Requires travel to other counties within and outside of the district for court proceedings assigned to the district judge or referee.
- Performs clerking duties in courtroom, administers oaths, marks documents, maintains logs and other forms, and transfers storage devices, files, and records to the clerk of district court for reference.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements
-
Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements
Knowledge Requirements:
- Considerable knowledge of court rules and procedures, legal documents, laws, and legal factors pertaining to the courts.
- Extensive knowledge of legal terminology.
- Knowledge of office systems, procedures, and equipment.
- Knowledge of electronic recording equipment.
- Knowledge of word processing and internet software.
Skill Requirements:
- Ability to communicate at all levels both orally and in writing.
- Ability to relate professionally with judges, court administrators, staff, representatives of other agencies, attorneys, and the public.
- Ability to proficiently use related software programs.
- Proficiently uses related software programs.
- Proofreading and editorial skills.
Physical Requirements:
- The essential functions of the job typically require: grasping, walking, sitting, talking, hearing, feeling, fingering, and some repetitive motions or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.
- Work is performed in a comfortable office work environment.
- Employee is subject to some travel in the performance of the job. Employee has control over scheduling and travel arrangements and can adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.
- Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Sedentary Work: Exerting up to 10 lbs. of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects, including the human body.
Legal Disclaimer:
