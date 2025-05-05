Elite Roofing & Gutters Announces Launch of Commercial Division

Elite Commercial Roofing Greg Owen of Elite Roofing and Gutters Lauren Swain of Elite Roofing and Gutters

Elite Expanding Superior Craftsmanship into Commercial Roofing Solutions

The launch of our commercial division allows us to formally expand our focus and provide businesses with comprehensive roofing solutions tailored specifically to their needs” — Joe Boyd, Founder and CEO of Elite Roofing & Gutters

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Roofing & Gutters , formerly known as Complete Exteriors, proudly announces the launch of its new commercial division, marking a major milestone in the company’s evolution from trusted residential roofing experts to a full-service leader in commercial roofing. Since its founding in 2007, Elite Roofing & Gutters has built a reputation for exceeding client expectations through exceptional craftsmanship and superior service. This latest expansion reflects their unwavering commitment to meeting the roofing needs of businesses throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.“We’ve been privileged to work on several significant commercial projects over the years, including churches, office buildings, and city halls,” says Joe Boyd, Founder and CEO of Elite Roofing & Gutters. “The launch of our commercial division allows us to formally expand our focus and provide businesses with comprehensive roofing solutions tailored specifically to their needs.”Comprehensive Commercial Roofing ServicesThe new commercial division offers a full suite of services, including installation, repair, and maintenance for a wide variety of roofing systems.These include:+Standing Seam Metal Roofing: Durable, energy-efficient, and designed for long-term performance.+Roof Coatings: Restorative and protective coatings to extend roof lifespan.+Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, PVC): Lightweight, energy-efficient membranes ideal for insulation and versatile commercial applications.+Roof Maintenance & Repairs: Services designed to maximize the longevity of your commercial roof.+Large Area Shingle Replacements: Perfect for churches, medical facilities, retail centers, and more.With decades of combined experience, Elite Roofing & Gutters provides thoughtful, high-quality solutions to protect businesses and their operations.Strategic Team AppointmentsTo ensure the success and growth of the new division, Elite Roofing & Gutters has appointed Greg Owen as division lead. With a robust background in commercial roofing and project management, Greg brings expertise and leadership to this exciting expansion.Additionally, Elite has welcomed Lauren Swain to its team of industry professionals. Swain’s roofing career began at her family business, No Drip Roofing, where she gained hands-on experience working alongside her father and brother. Specializing in roofing and coatings, she has worked on everything from churches to medical facilities, earning her reputation as a trusted expert in the field.At Elite Roofing & Gutters, both Greg Owen and Lauren Swain will focus on commercial projects, continuing the company’s tradition of delivering exceptional results.About Elite Roofing & GuttersElite Roofing & Gutters, headquartered in Pearl, Mississippi, and with additional locations in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, has been providing top-quality roofing services since 2007. With a steadfast dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and unparalleled customer service, the company has consistently set the standard for roofing excellence across the region. Under the leadership of Joe Boyd, Elite rebranded in 2025 to better reflect its comprehensive offerings, which include residential, specialty, and now commercial roofing solutions.

