Navvia and DVMS Institute Partner to Deliver Integrated NIST-CSF Cybersecurity and Governance Solutions

TORONTO, CANADA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navvia , a leader in ITSM and NIST-CSF assessment and process modeling solutions, and the DVMS Institute, the global authority on adaptable, digital value governance and cyber resilience training solutions, are pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership to transform how enterprises assess and align cyber resilience and digital business performance.This collaboration combines Navvia’s innovative cybersecurity assessment combining NIST-CSF, and process design management platform with the DVMS Institute’s acclaimed NIST-CSF-DVMStraining and mentoring programs. The two organizations offer an integrated, scalable, and highly actionable solution for enterprises seeking to operationalize cyber resilience capabilities to thrive in today’s complex digital ecosystem.As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and regulatory pressures intensify with frameworks like DORA, NIS2, and the SEC’s cybersecurity disclosure rules, enterprises must move beyond fragmented approaches to governance and resilience.The DVMS Institute’s NIST-CSF-DVMS model—centered on aligning digital value creation, protection, and delivery with organizational strategy—provides a trusted roadmap for achieving operational resilience and digital value protection excellence. Navvia’s new NIST CSF assessment tool complements this by empowering organizations to assess, measure, and continuously improve their cybersecurity maturity against the industry’s most respected standard.Organizations can now leverage the Navvia platform to model, manage, and optimize critical governance processes and conduct comprehensive NIST CSF assessments that tie cybersecurity initiatives to measurable business outcomes. The DVMS Institute’s NIST Cybersecurity Framework Digital Value Management System ensures that digital business value is protected and enhanced through proactive, risk-informed decision-making across all organizational levels.“We are thrilled to partner with Navvia to bring a truly operationalized approach to digital value governance and cyber resilience,” said Rick Lemieux, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of the DVMS Institute. “The combination of DVMS Institute’s cyber resilience overlay system and Navvia’s powerful NIST-CSF assessment and process design and management platform provides organizations with a comprehensive solution for aligning governance, risk, and performance assurance with their digital risk and value management strategy.”David Mainville, CEO of Navvia, shared similar enthusiasm: “Our mission has always been to simplify and accelerate an organizational ability to assess and document its governance, compliance, and service improvement initiatives. With the introduction of our new Cybersecurity Framework assessment tool - combining NIST CSF with ITSM Processes, and our partnership with the DVMS Institute, we offer clients a best-in-class solution to assess, build, measure, and sustain cyber resilience and governance excellence. We are helping organizations turn cybersecurity from a reactive technical problem into a strategic business advantage.”This partnership also positions clients to build internal digital resilience academies, leveraging DVMS Institute-certified materials and Navvia’s tools to train, assess, design, document, and continuously improve department capabilities. Whether optimizing cybersecurity practices, building cross-functional operational resilience, or ensuring regulatory compliance, enterprises can accelerate their maturity journeys with a practical, measurement-driven roadmap.In an era where operational agility, regulatory readiness, and digital trust define competitive advantage, the Navvia and DVMS Institute partnership represents a new gold standard for enterprises seeking to lead in a volatile, hyperconnected world.For more information about Navvia’s NIST CSF assessment solution and the DVMS Institute’s digital value management frameworks, visit www.navvia.com and www.dvmsinstitute.com

