Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,547 in the last 365 days.

Navvia Announces Process Management Webinar Series

Computer image displaying people attending a webinar

Navvia Process Management Webinar Series

Navvia Announces Process Management Webinar Series

It was an honor to speak with thought leaders from these organizations. They shared valuable insights on a wide range of ITSM and Business Process topics.”
— David Mainville, CEO and co-founder of Navvia
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navvia (https://navvia.com) has published a series of informative webinars providing practical and timely advice on various IT and business process management topics.

Business processes are the lifeblood of any organization. They are how your company gets things done, from customer service to order fulfillment and everything in between. Without them, your business can’t function properly.

We have brought together five leading organizations to discuss how they are actively designing, implementing, and improving processes in their organizations. These conversations with real practitioners provide a wealth of information you can directly apply to your process management initiatives.

Canada Life: Implementing ITSM: Myths, Challenges, and Benefits. In this webinar, we discussed Enterprise IT Change Management best practices with our special guest, Zahra Merchant, AVP, Service Management at Canada Life.

Columba University: Enterprise Service Management Office. We hosted Columbia's Enterprise Service Management Office team in this webinar, including Michael Canny, David Angileri, Henry Sosa, and Allen Raghunath. The conversation focused on the structure, challenges, and benefits of implementing an SMO.

G3 Limited: Building Value Added Business Processes. We were joined by Misty Blake-Knox, Process Development Manager of G3 Canada Limited. We discussed their the Process Management Office and how it drives innovation and transformation at G3.

Johnson & Johnsons: Reimagining Case Management at Johnson & Johnson. We were joined by Marvin Johnson, Vice President of Global Service Excellence Services. Learn how J&J is improving productivity and reducing costs through the Digital Transformation of their Global Case Management processes.

New York City Health and Hospitals: Enterprise IT Change Management Best Practice. In this webinar, we discussed Enterprise IT Change Management best practices with Anthony Salvo, Sr. Director of Change & Release Management.

Access these webinars here

"It was an honor to speak with thought leaders from these organizations," says David Mainville, CEO, and co-founder of Navvia. "They shared valuable insights on a wide range of ITSM and Business Process topics. We focused on how they are driving value through improved efficiency and by lowering costs".

Other topics included:

Types of process mapping
Creating high-level process maps
Building detailed process maps
Benefits of process documentation
Process Automation
Cloud-based BPM Software

Katherine Franco
Navvia - Consulting Portal of Canada Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Navvia Announces Process Management Webinar Series

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.