Navvia Announces Process Management Webinar Series
It was an honor to speak with thought leaders from these organizations. They shared valuable insights on a wide range of ITSM and Business Process topics.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navvia (https://navvia.com) has published a series of informative webinars providing practical and timely advice on various IT and business process management topics.
Business processes are the lifeblood of any organization. They are how your company gets things done, from customer service to order fulfillment and everything in between. Without them, your business can’t function properly.
We have brought together five leading organizations to discuss how they are actively designing, implementing, and improving processes in their organizations. These conversations with real practitioners provide a wealth of information you can directly apply to your process management initiatives.
Canada Life: Implementing ITSM: Myths, Challenges, and Benefits. In this webinar, we discussed Enterprise IT Change Management best practices with our special guest, Zahra Merchant, AVP, Service Management at Canada Life.
Columba University: Enterprise Service Management Office. We hosted Columbia's Enterprise Service Management Office team in this webinar, including Michael Canny, David Angileri, Henry Sosa, and Allen Raghunath. The conversation focused on the structure, challenges, and benefits of implementing an SMO.
G3 Limited: Building Value Added Business Processes. We were joined by Misty Blake-Knox, Process Development Manager of G3 Canada Limited. We discussed their the Process Management Office and how it drives innovation and transformation at G3.
Johnson & Johnsons: Reimagining Case Management at Johnson & Johnson. We were joined by Marvin Johnson, Vice President of Global Service Excellence Services. Learn how J&J is improving productivity and reducing costs through the Digital Transformation of their Global Case Management processes.
New York City Health and Hospitals: Enterprise IT Change Management Best Practice. In this webinar, we discussed Enterprise IT Change Management best practices with Anthony Salvo, Sr. Director of Change & Release Management.
Access these webinars here
"It was an honor to speak with thought leaders from these organizations," says David Mainville, CEO, and co-founder of Navvia. "They shared valuable insights on a wide range of ITSM and Business Process topics. We focused on how they are driving value through improved efficiency and by lowering costs".
Other topics included:
Types of process mapping
Creating high-level process maps
Building detailed process maps
Benefits of process documentation
Process Automation
Cloud-based BPM Software
