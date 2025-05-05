Vapor Products Update

Effective July 1, 2025, vapor products are subject to the tobacco tax at the rate of 10% of the wholesale cost price. Persons making wholesale sales of vapor products in Tennessee must report these sales and remit the tax due by filing a monthly Tennessee Tobacco Products Return (Form TOB 552). For more information, read important notice #25-06.
