Vapor Products Update

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:14am Effective July 1, 2025, vapor products are subject to the tobacco tax at the rate of 10% of the wholesale cost price. Persons making wholesale sales of vapor products in Tennessee must report these sales and remit the tax due by filing a monthly Tennessee Tobacco Products Return (Form TOB 552). For more information, read important notice #25-06.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.