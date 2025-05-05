Clinton County Tax Foreclosure Auction

44 Dickson Point Rd, Town of Beekmantown 13 Smith St, Town of Clinton 20 North Star Rd, Town of Champlain

Live & Online Auction Tuesday, June 3

PLATTSBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinton County will host its highly anticipated annual Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, offering 30+ tax-foreclosed properties to the highest bidders. This hybrid event will be held both in-person at the West Side Ballroom (253 New York Road, Plattsburgh) and online through NYSAuctions.com The live auction begins at 10:00 AM, with on-site registration opening at 8:00 AM. Online bidders must register in advance at NYSAuctions.com to participate remotely.This year’s auction includes residential homes, vacant land, and investment properties across Clinton County. As part of a 2024 initiative to support local development, a 5% County Redevelopment Fee will be applied to all final purchase prices, helping fund infrastructure and community improvement projects.Get Ready to Bid:To help bidders prepare, Clinton County will host a Bidder's Seminar on Monday, June 2 at 7:00 PM, also at the West Side Ballroom. A recorded seminar is also available online, accessible through the auction listing at NYSAuctions.com.Additional resources include:A detailed Auction BrochureProperty Showings scheduled for June 2An Internet Bidding Packet with essential participation guidelinesProspective buyers are strongly encouraged to review important information regarding property removals, lead-based paint disclosures, and fair housing regulations prior to the event.To view the full list of available properties, download auction materials, or register for online bidding, visit www.NYSAuctions.com Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in Clinton County real estate—live or online.

Bidders Seminar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.