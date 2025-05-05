GenCare Lifestyle Launches "Through Their Eyes", Offering Insight into Grandparents from their Grandchildren

GenCare Lifestyle Campaign- Through Their Eyes GenCare Lifestyle Senior Living, a premier senior living provider with wellness-focused retirement communities in the Puget Sound region

GenCare Lifestyle Senior Living launches Through Their Eyes — and celebrates grandparents with Mother's Day and Father's Day events

Grandkids often visit their grandparents regularly, joining activities and creating new memories together. Through Their Eyes brings the connection to life, told through their grandkids” — Danielle Parker, COO of GenCare Lifestyle

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenCare Lifestyle Senior Living, a premier senior living provider with wellness-focused retirement communities in the Puget Sound region, proudly announces the launch of Through Their Eyes — a heartfelt tribute campaign to grandparents, told through the eyes of those who love them most: their grandchildren. The campaign celebrates grandparents with Mother's Day and Father's Day events, while offering meaningful opportunities to highlight and share the deep connection between grandparent and grandchild. Watch the full video and read the blog here "Grandkids often visit their grandparents regularly, joining activities and creating new memories together. Through Their Eyes brings the connection to life, told through the most powerful storytellers: they're grandkids,” said Danielle Parker, COO of GenCare Lifestyle. "At GenCare, you can see it in their smiles, their energy, and their renewed sense of purpose.”Starting April 20, 2025, all six of GenCare's vibrant Puget Sound communities will begin celebrating Mother's Day and Father's Day with the campaign. Rooted in Love, Connection, and Purpose, Through Their Eyes captures the genuine, unscripted voices of grandchildren sharing what they love most about visiting Grandma or Grandpa.Their stories are honest, funny, touching — and ultimately transformative. From the joy of knowing "Grandpa's dancing at parties" to watching Grandma become a "yoga queen," Through Their Eyes showcases how GenCare is helping seniors live not just safely — but vibrantly, socially, and joyfully.The Importance of Thriving — Not Just SurvivingSocial connection isn't just a "nice to have" — it's essential for health. According to U.S. News & World Report, nearly 69% of older adults felt lonely most of the time before moving into senior living. Loneliness has been proven to increase the risk of depression, dementia, chronic illness, and even early death. [1]But there's hope. A recent survey found that 85% of seniors made new friends after moving into a senior living community, and 33% reported measurable health improvements. Engagement in physical activity, meaningful pursuits, and social interaction all rose significantly. [2]The GenCare Difference, Seen Through Their EyesGenCare Lifestyle stands out in senior living with its whole-person approach to wellness and living. Through Their Eyes tells the story in the most genuine way possible – from the grandchildren who witness it firsthand. When asked what they love about seeing their grandparents at GenCare, grandkids offered an array of responses including:• "She's around friends and staff who really know her."• "Having my grandpa at GenCare isn't just about having a safe place for him. It's about having a full life."• "They weren't getting out of the house before — now they go to exercise every morning."• "She gets mad if she misses class!"• "It feels like she's back in high school again!""These are grandkids that come and see their grandparents on a regular basis. They get involved in activities, parties with their friends and when the family visits them on a regular basis. Other components of the campaign besides the video to be posted on digital and social channels, are our digital marketing, direct mail to invite to upcoming events, email marketing and print."Upcoming Mother's Day EventsTo help celebrate Through Their Eyes, GenCare is opening its doors to share firsthand what thriving looks like in a senior living community. Everyone is invited to join GenCare's festive Mother's Day celebrations at any of its six Puget Sound locations, featuring everything from brunches to chocolate-making experiences. Each event is a chance to experience the joy, energy, and warmth that make GenCare so special.Renton – The Lodge at Eagle RidgeMom's UnWine! Sip, Shop & Celebrate MomThursday, May 1 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PMFirst 15 RSVPs receive a $20 shopping credit.RSVP: 425-448-8642 | RSVPER@GenCare-Inc.comGranite Falls – The VillageMother's Day BrunchFriday, May 9 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMFirst 3 RSVPs receive a complimentary bouquet for Mom.RSVP: 360-226-7913 | RSVPGF@gencare-inc.comLynnwood – Scriber GardensCelebrate Mom with Flowers & BitesWednesday, May 7 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PMSaturday, May 10 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMRSVP: 425-409-5099 | RSVPSG@gencare-inc.comFederal WayHandcraft Chocolate Delights for Mother's DayThursday, May 8 | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PMSaturday, May 10 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PMIn partnership with Brown & Haley ChocolatesRSVP: 253-649-2494 | RSVPEventsFW@gencare-inc.comBallard – The LandmarkSweet Mickey's Chocolate ExperienceFriday, May 9 | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PMMake-your-own chocolate box and enjoy refreshments.RSVP: 206-590-6930 | RSVPEventsBL@gencare-inc.comTacoma – Point RustonMother's Day Brunch & Community ToursFriday, May 9 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PMAll moms receive a special gift!RSVP: 253-263-1845 | RSVPEventsPR@gencare-inc.comBeyond Mother's Day events, GenCare is also offering a Limited-Time Spring promotion to celebrate the launch of "Through Their Eyes". GenCare Lifestyle is offering a special move-in offer now through June 30th, 2025:Waived Community Fee + 1 Month FreeAvailable for new residents and select units only at Lynnwood, Federal Way, Renton, and Granite Falls communities. Call for details.To learn more about GenCare and to schedule a tour visit www.gencarelifestyle.com About GenCare LifestyleFor over 25 years, GenCare Lifestyle has been a trusted leader in senior living, operating six wellness-focused communities in the Puget Sound region, including locations in Tacoma, Federal Way, Renton, Ballard, Granite Falls, and Lynnwood. GenCare's signature Whole Life Living™ program offers residents personalized opportunities to eat better, move better, think better, and live better—empowering older adults to thrive at every stage of life. Select communities also feature PEAK Memory Care, tailored to support individuals with programs that celebrate unique abilities and interests. Experience the healthier, happier lifestyle with GenCare.Media Contact:Stacia Kirby, 206-478-5841stacia@kirbycomm.comFootnotes:1. https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/articles/how-senior-living-communities-reduce-illness-and-improve-senior-health-survey 2. https://www.mcknightsseniorliving.com/news/older-age-depression-loneliness-all-contribute-to-significant-risk-for-dementia-cognitive-decline/

GenCare Lifestyle - Through Their Eyes: Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Tribute from Grandkids

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.