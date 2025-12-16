Metalmark Innovations Secures Funding from JLL Foundation to Scale Next-Generation Indoor Air Quality Solutions

A leading innovator in air filtration technology

Support from JLL Foundation accelerates Metalmarks growth to scale its next-generation indoor air quality solutions for climate-resilient buildings

JLL Foundation's support underscores the urgency and impact of our mission to make clean indoor air both sustainable and scalable” — Sissi Liu, CEO and co-founder of Metalmark

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metalmark Innovations, a pioneer in sustainable indoor air quality solutions, is pleased to announce support from JLL Foundation , the non-profit impact investment arm of JLL, a global leader in commercial real estate and sustainability. This partnership will accelerate Metalmark’s growth and the broader deployment of its product family, including its breakthrough Tatama™ self-renewing air cleaning system and Everglades™ Smoke Protect+ Filters, and more.Metalmark's bioinspired, award-winning technology addresses the critical need for cleaner indoor air in commercial and institutional buildings while advancing global sustainability goals. The company's proprietary 3D nano-architectured materials, first inspired by the microstructures found on metalmark butterfly's wings, enable HEPA-grade air filters that last up to 10 times as long as conventional filters, significantly reducing maintenance costs, energy consumption, and landfill waste."JLL Foundation's support underscores the urgency and impact of our mission to make clean indoor air both sustainable and scalable," said Sissi Liu, CEO and co-founder of Metalmark. "This investment will accelerate deployment of Tatama™ systems across schools, healthcare facilities, and workplaces, helping building owners meet their decarbonization goals while protecting occupant health. The alignment between our climate-positive technology and JLL Foundation's mission makes this a natural partnership."The investment comes at a pivotal time as building owners and facility managers increasingly prioritize indoor air quality alongside energy efficiency and sustainability objectives. Tatama™ is a ceiling-mounted, self-renewing air cleaning system that delivers HEPA-grade filter performance, while supporting HVAC energy reduction. The technology, tested and named a winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Cleaner Indoor Air During Wildfires Challenge, has been tested to remove airborne pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, plus wildfire smoke and more, while extending filter life to as long as five years, addressing one of the key maintenance and cost challenges in building operations.Metalmark's Everglades Smoke Protect+ Filter applies the unique nanostructured material to enhance wildfire smoke particle filtration by up to 5X compared to conventional filters with the same MERV rating, without increasing energy demand."Metalmark exemplifies the type of innovation JLL Foundation was established to champion," said Erin Meezan, Executive Director of JLL Foundation and Chief Sustainability Officer of JLL. "Their innovative technology advances decarbonization goals in the built environment while protecting human health and well-being. We're proud to provide catalytic support that helps accelerate Metalmark's market expansion and climate impact."JLL Foundation supports early-stage companies developing solutions that decarbonize the built environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Since its inception in 2022, the Foundation has invested over $16.8 million in 62 companies across five continents driving measurable climate and social progress.About MetalmarkMetalmark Innovations, PBC, is a public benefit corporation dedicated to creating nature-inspired, science-based solutions that benefit both people and the planet. Founded by Harvard researchers and based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Metalmark develops sustainable air cleaning technologies that address the growing challenges of air pollution, climate adaptation, and energy efficiency. First inspired by nanostructures present in the wings of the metalmark butterfly, the company creates sustainable products from the nanoscale up. For more information, visit https://metalmark.xyz

