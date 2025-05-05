WPS Named VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer

Company earns recognition for third consecutive year

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPS, a health solutions company, has been recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer in the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes the company's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.“Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of WPS, a health solutions company, to recruit, retain, develop and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack,” George Altman, President of VETS Indexes, said.“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for the third consecutive year. This award underscores our deep and ongoing commitment to the talented individuals who have served our nation,” WPS VP of Human Resources Patty Glines-Kotecki said. “We truly value their dedication to our country and to the work they do at WPS.”This year, a record total of 349 organizations completed and submitted surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards. Of those participants, VETS Indexes recognized 294 organizations across the following award levels: 5 Star Employer, 4 Star Employer, 3 Star Employer, and Recognized Employer. Not every responding organization was recognized – only those that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges and universities.About WPSWPS, a health solutions company, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS serves employee groups in Wisconsin, senior citizens across the U.S. and active-duty and retired military members around the world. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, WPS has more than 2,600 employees. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com

