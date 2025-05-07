Palmer Financial Wellness Partners with SwellSpace to Launch the Wellness 360 Benefits Bundle for the Hourly Workforce

SwellSpace Logo Palmer Financial Wellness Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , the modern platform for employee benefits and HR websites, today announced it has been named an official partner of Palmer Financial Wellness , a leading advocate for improving financial, medical, and mental health support for the mission-critical hourly, part-time, and 1099 workforce. Through this collaboration, Palmer Financial Wellness will leverage SwellSpace’s platform to deliver the Wellness 360 Benefits Bundle, a simple, affordable, and inclusive solution for employers committed to strengthening workforce retention and engagement.The Wellness 360 Benefits Bundle offers medical, mental wellness, and financial wellness benefits in one easy-to-implement package. Designed specifically to support the often-overlooked hourly workforce, this new offering enables employers to invest meaningfully in their teams for less than a dollar a day per employee. By doing so, companies can avoid the much higher cost of turnover, with industry studies estimating replacement costs for hourly employees ranging between $1,300 and $2,000 (Hinkin and Tracey, Cornell Hotel and Restaurant Quarterly, 2000).“As the founder of Palmer Financial Wellness, I’m committed to helping organizations build strong, resilient teams, especially among the hourly and part-time workforce,” said Toby Palmer, founder of Palmer Financial Wellness. “Far too often, these employees are treated as less valuable than salaried staff. Our partnership with SwellSpace allows us to offer employers an affordable and powerful way to show their teams they matter, while helping to solve pressing challenges around attrition and talent retention.”SwellSpace plays a critical role in powering the public-facing experience for the Wellness 360 Benefits Bundle. By eliminating the need for logins, SwellSpace provides hourly employees and candidates with direct, frictionless access to important benefits information. Workers can easily engage with the resources available to them at any time, from any device, without unnecessary barriers or delays.For Palmer Financial Wellness and employer partners, SwellSpace offers a streamlined setup experience with no need for complex integrations or IT involvement. Organizations can quickly launch a clear, centralized platform without technical overhead, allowing them to focus on delivering value to their workforce rather than managing infrastructure.“At SwellSpace, we believe that communication is key to making benefits truly work for employees,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. “We are proud to support Palmer Financial Wellness in delivering clear, accessible benefits information to hourly workers who have too often been underserved. Together, we are helping organizations build stronger, more resilient teams.”Palmer Financial Wellness will also be sponsoring the upcoming Palmetto SHRM Event in Charleston, SC, on May 20, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit the Palmer Financial Wellness team to learn more about how the Wellness 360 Benefits Bundle can help organizations strengthen and retain their hourly workforce.Together, Palmer Financial Wellness and SwellSpace are helping employers turn benefits into a true advantage, driving stronger employee engagement, higher retention rates, and greater workforce stability across industries that rely on the hourly and part-time labor force.For more information, visit www.palmerfinancialwellness.com and www.swellspace.us About Palmer Financial WellnessPalmer Financial Wellness is dedicated to helping organizations build strong, resilient teams by providing medical, mental wellness, and financial wellness benefits for the often-overlooked hourly, part-time, and 1099 workforce. The company offers simple, affordable solutions that drive engagement, improve retention, and support organizational success. Learn more at www.palmerfinancialwellness.com About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access to critical HR and benefits information for employees and candidates. With an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords or outdated intranet systems, SwellSpace helps HR teams deliver clear, engaging, and up-to-date communication with ease. Organizations use SwellSpace to increase benefits utilization, support recruiting and retention strategies, and strengthen the connection between their workforce and the resources available to them. Learn more at www.swellspace.us

