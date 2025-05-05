Nomination Deadline for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award Extended to May 19

Individuals and farm families will be recognized by Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Cournoyer, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 5, 2025) – Iowans seeking to nominate individuals or families who are conservation leaders in their community for the 2025 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award now have two additional weeks to complete and submit the application.

The nomination deadline for the prestigious annual award has been extended through May 19, 2025.

The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award recognizes farmers and farm families who go above and beyond to take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources, including our soil and water, while serving as leaders within their communities. Since the creation of the award in 2012, 821 farm families have been recognized.

The award recipients will be honored during a ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, at the Iowa State Fair. Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Cournoyer, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon will present each awardee with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sign and certificate.

The nomination form can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

