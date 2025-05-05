Submit Release
Celebrate Free Fishing Days June 7 with MDC at multiple fishing events in the St. Louis region

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) encourages everyone to give fishing a try—for free.  This year’s annual Free Fishing Days weekend is Saturday and Sunday, June 7 – 8.  Any person may fish in state waters without an MDC fishing permit, trout permit, and prescribed area daily tag. Normal regulations, such as size and daily limits, still apply.

MDC’s education staff invites the public to celebrate Free Fishing Days with several special fishing events Saturday, June 7 throughout the St. Louis region.

Each Free Fishing  Days event runs from 9 – 11 a.m.  All fishing equipment, including bait, will be provided, as well as guidance on getting started with fishing.

“Fishing is a great activity for people of all ages. This is an opportunity for people to come out and get an introduction to fishing, without having to purchase equipment or a permit,” said MDC Conservation Educator, Mary Fuller.  

Registration in advance is recommended and can be completed online. Each location and registration link are below:

This event is for anglers of all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No fishing permit is required, and fishing will be catch-and-release only. This event is free to attend.  Participants should wear clothing and close-toed shoes suitable for outdoor and water activities.

Free Fishing Days is designated each year as the Saturday and Sunday following the first Monday in June.  However, user fees and permits may still be required at county, city, or private fishing areas.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

